Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barnes Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B   US0678061096

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-10-14 am EDT
31.25 USD   -1.11%
10:47aBarnes Group Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Dec. 9 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 22
MT
10:41aBarnes Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/12Truist Securities Adjusts Barnes Group Price Target to $29 From $33, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/14/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022.

Barnes and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.onebarnes.com.

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BARNES GROUP INC.
10:47aBarnes Group Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Dec. 9 to Shar..
MT
10:41aBarnes Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/12Truist Securities Adjusts Barnes Group Price Target to $29 From $33, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
10/11Wolfe Research Initiates Barnes Group at Peer Perform
MT
09/13Barnes Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/24BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01Oppenheimer Adjusts Barnes Group's Price Target to $42 From $52, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
07/29BARNES GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/29Tranche Update on Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)'s Equi..
CI
07/29Transcript : Barnes Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARNES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 280 M - -
Net income 2022 21,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 596 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,60 $
Average target price 35,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Hook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie K. Streich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-32.86%1 596
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.13%43 713
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.53%33 292
FANUC CORPORATION-17.95%25 997
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.96%21 443
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-24.37%18 865