Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes Group Inc.    B

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes Group Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/12/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021.

Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BARNES GROUP INC.
06:02aBARNES GROUP INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:22aBARNES GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
2020BARNES GROUP INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Confere..
BU
2020BARNES GROUP INC. : Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman and Chief Execut..
BU
2020BARNES GROUP INC. : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021
BU
2020BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020WHAT TO WATCH : 16 Movies and Series to Stream This Weekend
DJ
2020WHAT TO WATCH : 15 Movies and Series to Stream This Weekend
DJ
2020BARNES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form..
AQ
2020BARNES GROUP INC. : Announces CFO Transition
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 121 M - -
Net income 2020 62,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,5x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 2 672 M 2 672 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 749
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,80 $
Last Close Price 52,79 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marian Acker Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.4.14%2 672
ATLAS COPCO AB12.13%66 045
FANUC CORPORATION13.51%52 712
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.19%35 242
SANDVIK AB7.40%32 593
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED12.03%29 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ