    B   US0678061096

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/15 01:33:55 pm
42.435 USD   -1.34%
01:21pBARNES GROUP INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/01BARNES GROUP INC. : to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 14, 2021
BU
09/30BARNES : Company Overview - July 2021 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes Group Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/15/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021.

Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 276 M - -
Net income 2021 98,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 73,0%
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 43,01 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Streich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-15.15%2 175
ATLAS COPCO AB30.94%73 833
FANUC CORPORATION-8.44%39 195
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.92%38 020
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED34.36%35 037
SANDVIK AB5.27%30 767