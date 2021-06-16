Log in
BARNES GROUP INC.

Barnes Group Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

06/16/2021
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, before the market opens.

Barnes Group will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes Group’s website at www.BGInc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (844) 884-8225 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4194 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 6987911. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 30, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, August 6, 2021, by dialing (416) 621-4642; Conference ID 6987911.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 258 M - -
Net income 2021 98,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 2 808 M 2 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 55,44 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Streich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.9.37%2 810
ATLAS COPCO AB24.20%72 871
FANUC CORPORATION7.12%47 325
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.62%38 186
SANDVIK AB10.28%33 432
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.27%32 654