BARNES GROUP INC.

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
Summary 
Summary

Barnes Group Inc. : Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

04/05/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. Since the launch of our first ESG report in 2014, Barnes Group has sought to identify and implement processes, policies, and products that benefit our stakeholders, the environment, and society.

“This report documents our ongoing efforts and progress in furthering ESG initiatives consistent with the Barnes Group Company Values,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “It reflects the collective accomplishments of our 5,000 team members across the globe and has the full support of our senior leadership team and our Board of Directors. I’m proud of the inroads made to date and the momentum on the journey ahead of us,” added Dempsey.

Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. We believe this is central to our success as a responsible and environmentally friendly organization.

The 2020 ESG report can be found on the Barnes Group corporate website at Environmental, Social and Governance.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
