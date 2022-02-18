Log in
    B   US0678061096

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

02/18/2022 | 06:31am EST
Generates solid sales and earnings growth, delivers good cash performance for 2021

Fourth Quarter 2021:

  • Sales of $311 million, up 8% versus prior year period; Organic Sales up 9%
  • Operating Margin of 11.4%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 11.4%, similar to a year ago
  • GAAP EPS of $0.55; Adjusted EPS of $0.55, up 53% versus prior year period

Full Year 2021:

  • Sales of $1,259 million, up 12% from 2020; Organic Sales up 11%
  • Operating Margin of 11.9%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.0%, down 80 bps
  • GAAP EPS of $1.96; Adjusted EPS of $1.94, up 18% from 2020

2022 Outlook:

  • 2022 Organic Sales Growth of +8 to +10%
  • 2022 Adjusted EPS of $2.20 to $2.45; Up 13% to 26% from 2021 Adjusted EPS of $1.94.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

“Barnes exits 2021 with a solid quarter of revenue and earnings growth, a book-to bill of 1.1 times, and a healthy backlog level. Our Aerospace business led the way with strong sales growth and margin improvement given the ongoing recovery in aviation-related end markets. Within Industrial, supply chain and inflationary challenges persisted weighing on sales growth and margin performance in the fourth quarter,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. “As aerospace flight activity further rebounds, and we build upon the progress made in our automation and medical end markets, we envision 2022 as another step towards our return to sustainable growth and margin improvement,” added Dempsey.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $311 million were up 8% from $289 million in the prior year period, with organic sales (1) increasing 9%. Operating income was $35.4 million versus $32.7 million a year ago. Operating margin increased 10 bps to 11.4%. Excluding a small net restructuring charge, adjusted operating income was $35.4 million and adjusted operating margin was 11.4%, flat to last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $28.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.55 was up 53% from $0.36 a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 excludes a small net restructuring charge while the prior year excludes a $0.01 of combined restructuring costs and Seeger divestiture adjustments.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

For the full year 2021, Barnes generated net sales of $1,259 million, up 12% from $1,124 million in the prior year. Full year organic sales were up 11%. Operating income was $150.0 million versus $123.4 million a year ago, while operating margin increased 90 bps to 11.9%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $151.0 million this year versus $144.0 million last year, an increase of 5%. Adjusted operating margin was 12.0%, down 80 bps from the prior year.

Interest expense for 2021 was $16.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million from the prior year due to the impact of higher average interest rates, partially offset by decreased borrowings during the period. Other expense was $6.0 million, essentially unchanged from a year ago.

The Company’s effective tax rate in 2021 was 21.9% compared with 37.6% last year with the decrease largely due to the absence of tax on the divestiture of Seeger in 2020, a benefit related to a realignment of Italian tax basis goodwill and intangibles, a benefit related to foreign audit adjustments, a change in the mix of earnings between high and low taxing jurisdictions, and a decrease in the GILTI tax.

Net income for the year was $99.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $63.4 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, 2021 net income per share was $1.94, up 18% from $1.64 in 2020. Adjusted net income per share for 2021 excludes a $0.04 benefit due to foreign tax matters and $0.02 of restructuring costs. For 2020, adjusted net income per share excludes $0.27 of restructuring costs and $0.13 of Seeger divestiture adjustments.

2021 full year cash provided by operating activities was $167.8 million versus $215.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $133.7 million compared to $174.8 million last year. Capital expenditures were $34.1 million, down $6.6 million from a year ago.

Segment Performance

Industrial

Fourth quarter sales were $210 million, up 1% from $209 million in the prior year period. Organic sales increased 3%. Unfavorable foreign exchange decreased sales by approximately $4 million, or 2%. Operating profit in the fourth quarter was $19.1 million, down 22% from $24.5 million in the prior year period. Operating margin was 9.1%, down 260 bps from a year ago. Excluding a favorable restructuring benefit of approximately $0.1 million in the current year, and an aggregate $0.2 million of restructuring charges and Seeger divestiture adjustments last year, adjusted operating profit of $18.9 million was down 23% from 2020, and adjusted operating margin of 9.0% was down 280 bps. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by higher labor, raw material and freight costs, and costs incurred in support of segment growth initiatives.

Industrial’s full year 2021 sales were $896 million, up 16% from $770 million a year ago. Organic sales were up 14%. The Seeger divestiture had an unfavorable sales impact of 1%, while favorable foreign exchange had a positive impact of 3%. Full year operating profit of $97.7 million was up 47% from $66.6 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $97.8 million versus $85.0 million a year ago, an increase of 15%. Adjusted operating margin was 10.9%, down 10 bps from 2020.

Aerospace

Fourth quarter sales were $101 million, up 26% from $80 million last year, benefitting from an improving aerospace end market. Aerospace original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”) sales increased 18%, while aftermarket sales increased 45% compared to the prior year period.

Operating profit was $16.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 99% from $8.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding $0.2 million of restructuring costs this year, adjusted operating profit of $16.5 million was up 101% from a year ago. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by the contribution of higher sales volumes and favorable productivity, offset in part by higher compensation costs including incentive compensation. Adjusted operating margin was 16.4%, up 620 bps from 10.2% last year.

Full year 2021 Aerospace sales were $362 million, up 2% from $354 million last year. Operating profit was $52.3 million, down 8% from last year’s $56.8 million while operating margin was 14.4%, down 160 bps from a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $53.2 million down 10% from a year ago and adjusted operating margin was 14.7%, down 200 bps.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended 2021 at $680 million, up 2% from September 2021. The Company expects to convert approximately 40% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Barnes’ balance sheet and liquidity profile remain well-positioned and supportive of ongoing investments in growth initiatives. The Company has liquidity of $103 million in cash and approximately $505 million available under the revolving credit facility, subject to covenants which would have allowed $202 million under our current credit agreements. With respect to the balance sheet, our “Debt to EBITDA” ratio, as defined in our credit agreements, was approximately 2.4 times at quarter end, down from 2.6 times at the end of the third quarter 2021.

2022 Full Year Outlook

Barnes expects 2022 organic sales to be up 8% to 10%. Foreign exchange is anticipated to have an unfavorable 2% impact on 2022 sales. Adjusted operating margin is forecasted to be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.45 per diluted share, up 13% to 26% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share. 2022 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude a $0.02 impact related to residual restructuring activities primarily in the Aerospace segment. The Company forecasts capital expenditures of approximately $60 million and cash conversion of greater than 100% of net income. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 25.5% to 26.5%.

“Despite meaningful headwinds which flow from the persistent influence of the pandemic in some of our businesses, we finished 2021 demonstrating noteworthy resilience. We again generated strong cash conversion, and our balance sheet continues to strengthen. We’ve made significant investments in innovation and growth during 2021, and these are expected to position us well moving forward, notwithstanding current market challenges. In addition, we remain committed to add to our portfolio through value enhancing acquisitions, and our diligence in finding strategic opportunities is ongoing,” said Julie K. Streich, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Barnes.

Conference Call Information

Barnes will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, February 18, 2022. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes’ website at www.barnesgroupinc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, February 18, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, February 25, 2022, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.

Note:

(1) Organic sales growth represents the total reported sales increase within the Company’s ongoing businesses less the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisition and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity™ – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future operating and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," "may," and similar terms. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include, among others: the Company’s ability to manage economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including global price inflation and shortages impacting the availability of materials; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our business on demand, supply chains, operations and liquidity; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements or potential strikes, work stoppages or other similar events; changes in market demand for our products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect and avoid infringing upon intellectual property rights; challenges associated with the introduction or development of new products or transfer of work; higher risks in global operations and markets; the impact of intense competition; the physical and operational risks from natural disasters, severe weather events, climate change which may limit accessibility to sufficient water resources, outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, and acts of terrorism; the failure to achieve anticipated cost savings and benefits associated with workforce reductions and restructuring actions; currency fluctuations and foreign currency exposure; impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; our dependence upon revenues and earnings from a small number of significant customers; a major loss of customers; inability to realize expected sales or profits from existing backlog due to a range of factors, including changes in customer sourcing decisions, material changes, production schedules and volumes of specific programs; the impact of government budget and funding decisions; government tariffs, trade agreements and trade policies; changes or uncertainties in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact the Company’s business operations or tax status, including those that address climate change, environmental, health and safety matters, and the materials processed by our products or their end markets; fluctuations in the pricing or availability of raw materials, freight, transportation, utilities and other items required by our operations; labor shortages or other business interruptions at transportation centers, shipping ports, our suppliers’ facilities or our facilities; disruptions in information technology systems, including as a result of cybersecurity attacks or data security breaches; the ability to hire and retain senior management and qualified personnel; the continuing impact of prior acquisitions and divestitures, and any other future strategic actions, and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such actions; the ability to achieve social and environmental performance goals; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the impact of actual, potential or alleged defects or failures of our products or third-party products within which our products are integrated, including product liabilities, product recall costs and uninsured claims; future repurchases of common stock; future levels of indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company, including, among others, those in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BARNES GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

%
Change

2021

2020

%
Change

 
Net sales

$

311,000

 

$

289,125

 

7.6

 

$

1,258,846

 

$

1,124,391

 

12.0

 

 
Cost of sales

 

200,906

 

 

189,024

 

6.3

 

 

803,850

 

 

721,238

 

11.5

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

74,708

 

 

67,403

 

10.8

 

 

304,978

 

 

279,783

 

9.0

 

 

 

275,614

 

 

256,427

 

7.5

 

 

1,108,828

 

 

1,001,021

 

10.8

 

 
Operating income

 

35,386

 

 

32,698

 

8.2

 

 

150,018

 

 

123,370

 

21.6

 

 
Operating margin

 

11.4

%

 

11.3

%

 

11.9

%

 

11.0

%

 
Interest expense

 

3,766

 

 

4,021

 

(6.3

)

 

16,209

 

 

15,944

 

1.7

 

Other expense (income), net

 

2,041

 

 

3,230

 

(36.8

)

 

5,992

 

 

5,931

 

1.0

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

29,579

 

 

25,447

 

16.2

 

 

127,817

 

 

101,495

 

25.9

 

 
Income taxes

 

1,443

 

 

7,730

 

(81.3

)

 

27,944

 

 

38,120

 

(26.7

)

 
Net income

$

28,136

 

$

17,717

 

58.8

 

$

99,873

 

$

63,375

 

57.6

 

 
Common dividends

$

8,109

 

$

8,100

 

0.1

 

$

32,402

 

$

32,402

 

-

 

 
Per common share:
 
Net income:
Basic

$

0.55

 

$

0.35

 

57.1

 

$

1.96

 

$

1.25

 

56.8

 

Diluted

 

0.55

 

 

0.35

 

57.1

 

 

1.96

 

 

1.24

 

58.1

 

Dividends

 

0.16

 

 

0.16

 

-

 

 

0.64

 

 

0.64

 

-

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

50,928,466

 

 

50,865,216

 

0.1

 

 

50,926,374

 

 

50,880,846

 

0.1

 

Diluted

 

51,058,961

 

 

51,021,633

 

0.1

 

 

51,079,063

 

 

51,097,586

 

(0.0

)

BARNES GROUP INC.
OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

%
Change

2021

2020

%
Change

Net sales
 
Industrial

$

210,275

 

$

209,080

 

0.6

 

$

896,495

 

$

770,127

 

16.4

 

 
Aerospace

 

100,725

 

 

80,045

 

25.8

 

 

362,363

 

 

354,272

 

2.3

 

 
Intersegment sales

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(12

)

 

(8

)

 
Total net sales

$

311,000

 

$

289,125

 

7.6

 

$

1,258,846

 

$

1,124,391

 

12.0

 

 
Operating profit
 
Industrial

$

19,091

 

$

24,519

 

(22.1

)

$

97,726

 

$

66,582

 

46.8

 

 
Aerospace

 

16,295

 

 

8,179

 

99.2

 

 

52,292

 

 

56,788

 

(7.9

)

 
Total operating profit

$

35,386

 

$

32,698

 

8.2

 

$

150,018

 

$

123,370

 

21.6

 

 
Operating margin Change Change
 
Industrial

 

9.1

%

 

11.7

%

(260

)

bps.

 

10.9

%

 

8.6

%

230

 

bps.
 
Aerospace

 

16.2

%

 

10.2

%

600

 

bps.

 

14.4

%

 

16.0

%

(160

)

bps.
 
Total operating margin

 

11.4

%

 

11.3

%

10

 

bps.

 

11.9

%

 

11.0

%

90

 

bps.
BARNES GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

102,860

$

79,145

Accounts receivable

 

262,257

 

251,460

Inventories

 

239,655

 

238,008

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

75,437

 

73,732

 
Total current assets

 

680,209

 

642,345

 
 
Deferred income taxes

 

21,976

 

22,092

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

341,462

 

370,947

Goodwill

 

955,370

 

1,011,580

Other intangible assets, net

 

500,246

 

564,132

Other assets

 

77,557

 

65,130

 
Total assets

$

2,576,820

$

2,676,226

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Notes and overdrafts payable

$

1,900

$

2,115

Accounts payable

 

131,076

 

112,428

Accrued liabilities

 

175,583

 

178,560

Long-term debt - current

 

1,835

 

2,276

 
Total current liabilities

 

310,394

 

295,379

 
Long-term debt

 

599,932

 

699,868

Accrued retirement benefits

 

76,784

 

98,171

Deferred income taxes

 

66,704

 

91,668

Long-term tax liability

 

52,114

 

59,063

Other liabilities

 

42,126

 

49,400

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

1,428,766

 

1,382,677

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,576,820

$

2,676,226

BARNES GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

Operating activities:
Net income

$

99,873

 

$

63,375

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

91,085

 

 

87,656

 

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

(1,027

)

 

(94

)

Stock compensation expense

 

11,470

 

 

10,300

 

Seeger divestiture charges

 

-

 

 

6,677

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of divestitures:
Accounts receivable

 

(18,793

)

 

107,381

 

Inventories

 

(7,350

)

 

2,147

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(5,208

)

 

(5,721

)

Accounts payable

 

22,909

 

 

(9,968

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(1,630

)

 

(37,430

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(19,354

)

 

(5,867

)

Long-term retirement benefits

 

3,423

 

 

(1,418

)

Long-term tax liability

 

(6,949

)

 

(6,949

)

Other

 

(643

)

 

5,373

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

167,806

 

 

215,462

 

 
Investing activities:
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

3,007

 

 

449

 

Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of cash sold

 

-

 

 

36,062

 

Capital expenditures

 

(34,117

)

 

(40,698

)

Other

 

1,304

 

 

-

 

 
Net cash used by investing activities

 

(29,806

)

 

(4,187

)

 
Financing activities:
Net change in other borrowings

 

(173

)

 

(5,855

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

(115,507

)

 

(266,424

)

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

 

48,300

 

 

98,107

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

1,427

 

 

1,989

 

Common stock repurchases

 

(5,229

)

 

(15,550

)

Dividends paid

 

(32,402

)

 

(32,402

)

Withholding taxes paid on stock issuances

 

(1,421

)

 

(3,368

)

Other

 

(9,661

)

 

3,837

 

 
Net cash used by financing activities

 

(114,666

)

 

(219,666

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

 

(2,893

)

 

6,054

 

 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

20,441

 

 

(2,337

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

91,468

 

 

93,805

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

 

111,909

 

 

91,468

 

 
Less: Restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(4,524

)

 

(4,944

)

Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets

 

(4,525

)

 

(7,379

)

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

102,860

 

$

79,145

 

BARNES GROUP INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

Free cash flow:
 
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

167,806

 

$

215,462

 

Capital expenditures

 

(34,117

)

 

(40,698

)

 
Free cash flow(1)

$

133,689

 

$

174,764

 

 
Free cash flow to net income cash conversion ratio (as adjusted):
 
Net income

$

99,873

 

$

63,375

 

Seeger divestiture charges

 

-

 

 

6,677

 

Net income (as adjusted)(2)

$

99,873

 

$

70,052

 

 
Free cash flow to net income cash conversion ratio (as adjusted)(2)

 

134

%

 

249

%

Notes:
(1) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes that the free cash flow metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that can be used to invest in future growth, pay dividends, repurchase stock and reduce debt. This metric can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity.
 
(2) For the purpose of calculating the cash conversion ratio, the Company has excluded the Seeger divestiture charges from 2020 net income.
BARNES GROUP INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

SEGMENT RESULTS
Operating Profit - Industrial Segment (GAAP)

$

19,091

 

$

24,519

 

 

(22.1

)

$

97,726

 

$

66,582

 

46.8

 

 
Restructuring/reduction in force charges

 

(144

)

 

141

 

 

103

 

 

15,907

 

Seeger divestiture adjustments

 

-

 

 

57

 

 

-

 

 

2,466

 

 
Operating Profit - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

18,947

 

$

24,717

 

 

(23.3

)

$

97,829

 

$

84,955

 

15.2

 

 
Operating Margin - Industrial Segment (GAAP)

 

9.1

%

 

11.7

%

 

(260

)

bps.

 

10.9

%

 

8.6

%

230

 

bps.
Operating Margin - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

9.0

%

 

11.8

%

 

(280

)

bps.

 

10.9

%

 

11.0

%

(10

)

bps.
 
Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment (GAAP)

$

16,295

 

$

8,179

 

 

99.2

 

$

52,292

 

$

56,788

 

(7.9

)

 
Restructuring/reduction in force charges

 

194

 

 

8

 

 

864

 

 

2,251

 

 
Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

16,489

 

$

8,187

 

 

101.4

 

$

53,156

 

$

59,039

 

(10.0

)

 
Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment (GAAP)

 

16.2

%

 

10.2

%

 

600

 

bps.

 

14.4

%

 

16.0

%

(160

)

bps.
Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

16.4

%

 

10.2

%

 

620

 

bps.

 

14.7

%

 

16.7

%

(200

)

bps.
 
 
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Operating Income (GAAP)

$

35,386

 

$

32,698

 

 

8.2

 

$

150,018

 

$

123,370

 

21.6

 

 
Restructuring/reduction in force charges

 

50

 

 

149

 

 

967

 

 

18,158

 

Seeger divestiture adjustments

 

-

 

 

57

 

 

-

 

 

2,466

 

 
Operating Income as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

35,436

 

$

32,904

 

 

7.7

 

$

150,985

 

$

143,994

 

4.9

 

 
Operating Margin (GAAP)

 

11.4

%

 

11.3

%

 

10

 

bps.

 

11.9

%

 

11.0

%

90

 

bps.
Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

11.4

%

 

11.4

%

 

-

 

bps.

 

12.0

%

 

12.8

%

(80

)

bps.
 
Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP)

$

0.55

 

$

0.35

 

 

57.1

 

$

1.96

 

$

1.24

 

58.1

 

 
Foreign tax matters

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.04

)

 

-

 

Restructuring/reduction in force charges

 

-

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.27

 

Seeger divestiture adjustments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.13

 

 
Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

0.55

 

$

0.36

 

 

52.8

 

$

1.94

 

$

1.64

 

18.3

 

 
 
Full-Year 2022 Outlook
Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP)

$

2.18

 

to

$

2.43

 

 

Restructuring/reduction in force charges

0.02

 
Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

2.20

 

to

$

2.45

 

 
 
Notes:
(1) The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2021: 1) the impact of certain foreign tax matters including a benefit related to the Italy tax realignment, partially offset by a charge related to the UK tax rate and 2) charges related to restructuring actions at certain businesses. The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2020: 1) adjustments related to the divestiture of the Seeger business, including $2.5M reflected within the Industrial segment's operating profit and $4.2M of tax expense and 2) charges taken in 2020 related to restructuring and workforce reduction actions implemented across its businesses, including $18.2M reflected within operating profit ($0.1M in the fourth quarter) and $1.0M reflected within other expense (income), net ($0.5M in the fourth quarter). The tax charges resulting from the divestiture were recorded in the first quarter of 2020 following the completion of the sale. The tax effects of the restructuring actions were calculated based on the respective tax jurisdictions and ranged from approximately 15% to approximately 34%. Management believes that these adjustments provide the Company and its investors with an indication of our baseline performance excluding items that are not considered to be reflective of our ongoing results. Management does not intend results excluding the adjustments to represent results as defined by GAAP, and the reader should not consider it as an alternative measurement calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's performance. Accordingly, the measurements have limitations depending on their use.

 


© Business Wire 2022
