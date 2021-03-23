Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes Group Inc.    B

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes : Aerospace Celebrates Expansion of Its West Chester, Ohio Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility

03/23/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barnes Aerospace, a business unit of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), today announced the expansion of its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (“MRO”) facility in West Chester, Ohio at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. The West Chester MRO operation specializes in a variety of critical machining functions and extensive inspection applications for the global aviation industry.

“While today’s aerospace industry continues to be challenged in light of the global pandemic, we are currently focused on advancing our manufacturing capabilities to best position our business to resume growth as the industry recovers,” said Mike Beck, Senior Vice President, Barnes Group Inc. and President, Barnes Aerospace. “The expansion of our capabilities in our West Chester facility will support our industry-leading quality and delivery performance, creating value for our customers.”

The Barnes Aerospace West Chester facility is a repair station certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China and services some of the world’s largest airline and aviation original equipment manufacturer customers.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace is a global manufacturer of complex fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for turbine engines, nacelles and structures for both commercial and defense-related aircraft. In addition, Barnes Aerospace provides aircraft engine component MRO services for many of the world's major turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the defense market. It also manufactures and delivers aftermarket spare parts.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BARNES GROUP INC.
12:01pBARNES  : Aerospace Celebrates Expansion of Its West Chester, Ohio Maintenance, ..
BU
03/17BARNES GROUP INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and W..
BU
03/01BARNES GROUP INC.  : Names Lukas Hovorka Senior Vice President, Corporate Develo..
BU
02/24BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22BARNES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/19BARNES GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19BARNES  : Company Overview - February 2021 Presentation
PU
02/19BARNES GROUP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/19BARNES GROUP INC.  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/12BARNES GROUP INC.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 206 M - -
Net income 2021 92,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 2 596 M 2 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,75 $
Last Close Price 51,26 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marian Acker Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.1.12%2 897
ATLAS COPCO AB18.97%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION2.01%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.18%40 649
SANDVIK AB16.89%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.65%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ