On September 30, 2022, Irenic Capital Management announced that it has built stake in Barnes Group which rose shares of the Company by 3% in trading and will push for board changes and a potential sale. Irenic Capital added that the Company could fetch up to $60 per share in a sale or more than double the current price and sees the Company's aerospace unit worth more than the entire current market cap. Further, Irenic Capital raised concerns about the Company's capital allocation, operating performance, executive compensation, and failure to hit financial targets.