Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNED   US06777U1016

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

(BNED)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
2.960 USD   +5.34%
05/03Barnes & Noble Education and Delta State University to Launch First Day Ready, a BNC First Day® Complete Program, to Enhance Student Success
BU
04/29Barnes & Noble Education and Mississippi State University to Launch Bulldog Bundle, a BNC First Day® Complete Program to Enhance Student Success
BU
04/04BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.(NYSE : BNED) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2022 Year-End Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

06/08/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) today announced the Company expects to report fourth quarter and Fiscal 2022 year-end earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website at www.bned.com. The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months on Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
05/03Barnes & Noble Education and Delta State University to Launch First Day Ready, a BNC Fi..
BU
04/29Barnes & Noble Education and Mississippi State University to Launch Bulldog Bundle, a B..
BU
04/04BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.(NYSE : BNED) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
04/04BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.(NYSE : BNED) dropped from S&P 600
CI
04/04BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.(NYSE : BNED) dropped from S&P 600 Consumer Discretionary
CI
04/04BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.(NYSE : BNED) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
03/30INSIDER BUY : Barnes & Noble Education
MT
03/30Barnes & Noble Education Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022
BU
03/25Chart Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400, Sonos to Join S&P SmallCap 600
DJ
03/09Needham Adjusts Barnes & Noble Education's Price Target to $6 from $11, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 500 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 428
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Huseby Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas D. Donohue Treasurer & Senior VP-Investor Relations
Stephen Culver Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel A. DeMatteo Independent Director
Jerry Sue Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.-56.53%154
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-16.56%22 501
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.2.11%21 816
CHEWY, INC.-51.47%12 038
L BRANDS-46.67%8 616
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-29.25%6 552