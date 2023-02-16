Advanced search
    BNED   US06777U1016

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

(BNED)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:24:19 2023-02-16 am EST
2.455 USD   -1.41%
09:54aBarnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast
BU
01/12MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 12
MS
01/05Barnes & Noble Education to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
Barnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

02/16/2023 | 09:54am EST
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) today announced the Company expects to report Fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings results on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website at www.bned.com. The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months on Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.


© Business Wire 2023
