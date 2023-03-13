Barnes & Noble Education : Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains statements that may be characterized as forward‐looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements represent the current beliefs of management with respect to future events, financial performance and industry conditions. Those statements also involve a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in this presentation, including those set forth in the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Q3 FY 2023 Highlights
Grew total consolidated revenue to $447.1 million, an 11.0% increase
Total Retail Segment revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year to $421.2 million
Retail gross comparable store course materials revenue increased 7.4%
Delivered First Day Complete (FDC) revenue of $67 million, a 76% increase
116 campus stores utilized FDC for the spring term, representing undergraduate enrollment of ~580,000 students
Accelerated FDC adoption progressing
Actively engaged with hundreds of institutional partners regarding First Day Complete
Remain confident in our ability to accelerate the scaling of the FDC model, and the long-term growth and sustainable financial benefits of the equitable access model
Amended and extended existing ABL facility through August 2024
Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Review
$ in millions
Metrics
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2022
$ change
Retail
421.2
374.7
46.5
DSS
9.0
9.4
(0.4)
Wholesale
38.9
37.0
1.9
Eliminations
(22.2)
(18.4)
(3.8)
Total Sales
$447.1
402.8
44.3
Gross Profit
$104.2
$87.0
17.2
Gross Margin %
23.3%
21.6%
1.7%
Selling & Administrative Expenses
$99.5
$101.5
(2.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
Retail
$6.2
$(15.4)
21.6
DSS
$1.3
$1.5
(0.2)
Wholesale
$3.1
$4.2
(1.1)
Corp. Services & Eliminations
$(4.1)
$(3.4)
(0.7)
Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$6.4
$(13.1)
19.5
Focused On A More Profitable Retail Model
$ in millions
Retail Revenue
$421.3
$387.7
$374.7
3Q21
3Q22
3Q23
Retail EBITDA
$6.2
3Q21
3Q22
3Q23
($15.4)
($22.2)
Retail Gross Margin %
18.5%
21.1%
13.8%
3Q21
3Q22
3Q23
Retail revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year driven by continued strength of First Day Complete and General Merchandise
Total Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales increased 5.9%
Retail gross margin improvement due to growth in First Day Complete and General Merchandise
Retail S&A as a % of revenue decreased to 19.6% from 22.6% as cost efficiency initiatives were implemented in December
Retail EBITDA growth due to higher revenue, improving gross margin and lower S&A
