Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNED   US06777U1016

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

(BNED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05:35 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1.960 USD   +6.52%
01:29pBarnes & Noble Education : Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
03/10Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Largely Avoid Steep Friday Losses
MT
03/10Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Drifting Lower in Friday Selloff
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes & Noble Education : Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

03/13/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

March 9, 2023

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that may be characterized as forward‐looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements represent the current beliefs of management with respect to future events, financial performance and industry conditions. Those statements also involve a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in this presentation, including those set forth in the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE: BNED

2

Q3 FY 2023 Highlights

  • Grew total consolidated revenue to $447.1 million, an 11.0% increase
    • Total Retail Segment revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year to $421.2 million
    • Retail gross comparable store course materials revenue increased 7.4%
  • Delivered First Day Complete (FDC) revenue of $67 million, a 76% increase
    • 116 campus stores utilized FDC for the spring term, representing undergraduate enrollment of ~580,000 students
  • Accelerated FDC adoption progressing
    • Actively engaged with hundreds of institutional partners regarding First Day Complete
    • Remain confident in our ability to accelerate the scaling of the FDC model, and the long-term growth and sustainable financial benefits of the equitable access model
  • Amended and extended existing ABL facility through August 2024

NYSE: BNED

3

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Review

$ in millions

NYSE: BNED

Metrics

Q3 FY 2023

Q3 FY 2022

$ change

Retail

421.2

374.7

46.5

DSS

9.0

9.4

(0.4)

Wholesale

38.9

37.0

1.9

Eliminations

(22.2)

(18.4)

(3.8)

Total Sales

$447.1

402.8

44.3

Gross Profit

$104.2

$87.0

17.2

Gross Margin %

23.3%

21.6%

1.7%

Selling & Administrative Expenses

$99.5

$101.5

(2.0)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Retail

$6.2

$(15.4)

21.6

DSS

$1.3

$1.5

(0.2)

Wholesale

$3.1

$4.2

(1.1)

Corp. Services & Eliminations

$(4.1)

$(3.4)

(0.7)

Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$6.4

$(13.1)

19.5

4

Focused On A More Profitable Retail Model

$ in millions

Retail Revenue

$421.3

$387.7

$374.7

3Q21

3Q22

3Q23

Retail EBITDA

$6.2

3Q21

3Q22

3Q23

($15.4)

($22.2)

NYSE: BNED

Retail Gross Margin %

18.5%

21.1%

13.8%

3Q21

3Q22

3Q23

  • Retail revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year driven by continued strength of First Day Complete and General Merchandise
  • Total Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales increased 5.9%
  • Retail gross margin improvement due to growth in First Day Complete and General Merchandise
  • Retail S&A as a % of revenue decreased to 19.6% from 22.6% as cost efficiency initiatives were implemented in December
  • Retail EBITDA growth due to higher revenue, improving gross margin and lower S&A

5

Disclaimer

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
01:29pBarnes & Noble Education : Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
03/10Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Largely Avoid Steep Friday Losses
MT
03/10Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Drifting Lower in Friday Selloff
MT
03/10Higher-Than-Expected US Jobs Growth Prompts Mixed Premarket Trading for US Equity Futur..
MT
03/10Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/09Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Gap, Allbirds, Tilly's
DJ
03/09Transcript : Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2..
CI
03/09Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/09Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
03/09Earnings Flash (BNED) BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION Reports Q3 Revenue $447.1M, vs. Street E..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 594 M - -
Net income 2023 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 96,8 M 96,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Huseby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas D. Donohue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Ryan Chairman
Stephen Culver Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel A. DeMatteo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.5.14%97
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.11.11%26 518
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY1.01%25 013
CHEWY, INC.4.64%16 426
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.21.60%12 201
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-11.53%8 515