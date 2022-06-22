Barnes & Noble Education and Emmanuel College to Launch First Day® Complete Program to Enhance Student Success

BNC to Manage all Course Materials, Retail Merchandise and Bookstore at Emmanuel College

900+ Students Will Have Access to All Required Textbooks, Lab Manuals, Access Codes and Electronic Book Versions Before the First Day of Class

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at Emmanuel College. Beginning June 2022, Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which operates BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will manage all course materials, retail merchandise, and online bookstore services for Emmanuel College and will be implementing First Day Complete for its more than 900 students for the Fall Term.

With BNC as its new bookstore operator, Emmanuel will offer an expanded assortment of Lions-branded apparel, gifts, school supplies and more. Through its strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, BNC will deliver an unparalleled best-in-class assortment of apparel and an exceptional retail experience to the Emmanuel community. Merchandise will be available in store, online through the website, or using the mobile app, delivered with a dynamic and personalized experience for students, alumni and fans. BNC’s technology platform enables shoppers to purchase books and merchandise, track orders, obtain exclusive offers facilitate curbside pickup and access rewards.

With the launch of First Day Complete, Emmanuel College on-site students will now have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

“We are excited about our partnership with Emmanuel College as we implement First Day Complete to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “First Day Complete will ensure students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We are seeing incredible demand for First Day Complete across educational institutions nationwide as faculty and students realize the significant benefits of an all-inclusive course material program. We look forward to working with Emmanuel College and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

“Partnering with Barnes & Noble College offers great value and superb customer service for our students,” said Ron White, President of Emmanuel. “Enabling our students to pick up books at the beginning of the semester and return them at the end greatly simplifies the process and enhances affordability and access for our students. Also, there will be the added convenience of having a retail outlet with supplies, clothing, and other items available. We look forward to a long and lasting relationship with BNC.”

With First Day Complete, instead of students purchasing materials a la carte, book rental fees are covered by the college. In [July], ahead of the Fall Term, students will receive an email from the Emmanuel College bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students within the university’s online course management system.

To learn more about Emmanuel College’s First Day Complete program, visit www.ec.edu.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http://www.bncollege.com.

