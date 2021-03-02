Barnes & Noble Education : Appoints David Nenke as President of Digital Student Solutions

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that David Nenke has been appointed President of Digital Student Solutions (DSS), effective March 8, 2021. Mr. Nenke will report directly to Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, BNED.

As President of DSS, Mr. Nenke will be responsible for the overall management and operations of the Company’s direct-to-consumer DSS segment. This includes driving strategic growth and innovation for the Company’s bartleby® suite of solutions, in addition to overseeing content strategy, marketing, technology, sales, operations, finance and product management within DSS. Mr. Nenke brings more than 25 years of strategic and operational business experience to his new role at BNED, along with a track record of success in building, scaling and transforming digital retail businesses

“We are pleased to welcome David to BNED as our new President of DSS,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “David’s leadership experience and proven track record of using data-driven and customer focused insights to build and scale digital platforms will translate to a high growth path for our DSS offerings, especially our bartleby homework help and learning solutions. In this current learning environment, the academic support bartleby provides is critical for students, and as a result we are seeing substantial increases in demand and usage. Under David’s leadership, we will be able to capitalize on this momentum as we enhance and scale bartleby’s offerings to ensure all students have access to the on-demand, supplemental learning support they need.”

Prior to joining BNED, Mr. Nenke served as General Manager of Amazon Explore, where he led a global team in the development and launch of Amazon Explore, an interactive live streaming retail service. Prior to that, he served as General Manager of Amazon Cloud Drive and General Manager of Amazon Grocery, respectively. Previously, Mr. Nenke held the role of Director of Finance, Consumables, at Amazon, as well as senior level finance roles at Coles Group and Cable & Wireless Optus.

“I am thrilled to join the BNED team. This is a pivotal moment in education, with ample opportunity to scale digital tools that support students through this new learning experience,” said David Nenke. “I look forward to working with the DSS team to build upon the tremendous success they’ve already had in launching and driving brand awareness for the bartleby ecosystem. Through continued innovation, we can take this product offering to new heights, providing enhanced value for students and driving increased results for the DSS business.”

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

