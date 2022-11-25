Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Baron Oil Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOIL   GB00B01QGH57

BARON OIL PLC

(BOIL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:45 2022-11-25 am EST
0.1657 GBX   +7.95%
11/16Baron Oil says retail share offer secures GBP360,000
AN
11/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.2% on Weak UK Economic Data
DJ
11/15Correction: Baron Oil Raises $6 Million Via Share Placing; Stock Sinks 18%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Baron Oil says Chuditch bank guarantee change complete

11/25/2022 | 05:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baron Oil PLC - London-based oil & gas exploration and appraisal company - Completes changes to the Chuditch bank guarantee. Accordingly, it is now the provider of 100% of the collateral for the guarantee. Chuditch is located about 185 kilometres south of Timor-Leste, containing the Chuditch-1 gas discovery drilled by Shell PLC in 1998.

In early November, Baron Oil said it had conditionally raised GBP5 million in placing 4.17 billion new ordinary shares. It said about 15% of the net proceeds will be applied towards the Chuditch bank guarantee. Specifically, this is the extension of the USD1 million guarantee to August 1 next year with Baron providing 100% of the collateral for the guarantee going forward.

Current stock price: 0.17 pence, up 11% on Friday morning in London.

12-month change: up significantly from 0.07p

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARON OIL PLC 7.95% 0.1657 Delayed Quote.136.15%
BRENT OIL 1.75% 86.51 Delayed Quote.13.38%
SHELL PLC 1.07% 2366.5 Delayed Quote.44.44%
WTI 2.00% 79.503 Delayed Quote.7.88%
All news about BARON OIL PLC
11/16Baron Oil says retail share offer secures GBP360,000
AN
11/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.2% on Weak UK Economic Data
DJ
11/15Correction: Baron Oil Raises $6 Million Via Share Placing; Stock Sinks 18%
MT
11/15Baron Oil raises GBP5 million in placing of 4.17 billion shares
AN
11/15Baron Oil Raises $6 Million Via Share Placing; Stock Sinks 20%
MT
11/155Y/30Y Gilt Yield Spread Could Steepen By 50Bps in 12 Months, RBC Says
DJ
11/15AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Made Tech jumps on contract with UK Home Offi..
AN
11/15FTSE 100 Edges Higher as BAE Systems, Centrica Gain
DJ
11/15UK Slower Hiring Demand Points to Labor Market Deterioration
DJ
10/24Baron Oil shares drop despite increased estimates following data tests
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,37 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2022 6,63 M 8,04 M 8,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BARON OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Baron Oil Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARON OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrew Robert Yeo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Kenneth Barnes Secretary & Financial Controller
John N. Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Jonathan Ford Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARON OIL PLC136.15%35
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.38.90%5 789
SNGN ROMGAZ SA2.56%3 260
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.32.44%2 569
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.57.75%1 628
PAREX RESOURCES INC.-11.94%1 564