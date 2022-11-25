IN BRIEF: Baron Oil says Chuditch bank guarantee change complete

Baron Oil PLC - London-based oil & gas exploration and appraisal company - Completes changes to the Chuditch bank guarantee. Accordingly, it is now the provider of 100% of the collateral for the guarantee. Chuditch is located about 185 kilometres south of Timor-Leste, containing the Chuditch-1 gas discovery drilled by Shell PLC in 1998.

In early November, Baron Oil said it had conditionally raised GBP5 million in placing 4.17 billion new ordinary shares. It said about 15% of the net proceeds will be applied towards the Chuditch bank guarantee. Specifically, this is the extension of the USD1 million guarantee to August 1 next year with Baron providing 100% of the collateral for the guarantee going forward.

Current stock price: 0.17 pence, up 11% on Friday morning in London.

12-month change: up significantly from 0.07p

