Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - UK-focused venture capital trust managed by Gresham House PLC - Extends deadline for "early bird" discount on offer costs regarding a subscription, announced in late November, to raise up to GBP30 million plus a further up to GBP20 million as an over-allotment facility. Investment manager Gresham House Asset Management Ltd offered discount of GBP7.5 million per company for investors who subscribe on or before January 23. Baronsmead Second now extends deadline to February 8.
Current stock price: 53.00 pence
12-month change: down 16%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
