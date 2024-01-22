Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company focused on achieving long-term investment returns for private investors, including tax-free dividends. The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of United Kingdom growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on alternative investment market (AIM). It offers a range of funds, direct investments and tailored investment opportunities, including co-investment. It invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities and permitted non-qualifying investments as well as cash. Unquoted investments are usually structured as a combination of ordinary shares and loan stocks or preferred shares, while AIM-traded investments are held in ordinary shares. It invests in a range of sectors, including technology, business services, consumer markets, and healthcare and education. Its investment manager is Gresham House Asset Management Ltd.