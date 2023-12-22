Baronsmead Venture Trust plc

(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 03504214)

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Baronsmead Venture Trust plc (the "Company") will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at Butchers' Hall, 87 Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7EB to consider the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM on pages 6 to 7 of this document.

Please refer to the Meeting Arrangements section for details on the timings of the presentation from the Manager; Q&A session; proxy voting; and virtual attendance.

Important information:

THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek advice from your stockbroker, solicitor/attorney, accountant, central securities depositary participant ("CDSP"), banker or other independent professional adviser immediately.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares, please pass this document together with the accompanying form of proxy, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can deliver the documents to the person who now holds the shares.

A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different ordinary share or ordinary shares held by that shareholder. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, any form of proxy or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand at the Company's registrar, at the address shown on the form of proxy, or in the case of shares held through CREST, via the CREST system by no later than 1.30pm on 1 March 2024. Electronic proxy voting is available for this meeting. Should a shareholder wish to appoint a proxy electronically, such proxy appointment must be registered electronically at: https://proxy-bvt.cpip.io