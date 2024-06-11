(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd - sustainable energy projects developer - Submits application for a battery energy storage system project of up to 300 megawatts in Scotland. "The project, named "Mey BESS", will be located inland, 5.5km southwest of SAE's MeyGen tidal project, 0.5 km southeast of the village of Mey in Caithness and located adjacent to the planned and fully consented SSE Gills Bay 132kV substation project," it adds.

Vinanz Ltd - cryptocurrency business and bitcoin miner - Looks to expand bitcoin mining activities in Iowa, US. Orders 40 more SJ19 Pro+ miners. "The miners are expected to be on-site in Iowa in the coming weeks. When connected our Iowa bitcoin cluster hashrate is expected to increase to around 7.2 Petahash/second," it adds.

Newbury Racecourse PLC - Sporting and events venue in Berkshire, England - Says no dividend for 2023 "in light of significant continued investment in facilities and prize money". "Our commitment to improving the facilities at the racecourse continued in 2023 with a joint GBP1.6 million investment, with our catering operator Levy Restaurants, in the Hennessy Restaurant, alongside other infrastructure improvements to the Hampshire Stand. This investment has been made despite a very challenging racing environment both at Newbury and throughout the rest of the UK, but we believe in the importance of providing high quality facilities for all of our racegoers," Chair Dominic Burke says. Also invests around GBP500,000 for upgraded irrigation system. It buys "lake on adjoining land alongside the start of the mile straight, as part of a future planned scheme for the supply of water". Burke adds: "Outside of the racecourse itself, we have increased the capacity in our Children's Nursery by investing GBP1.1 million in an extension to improve the facilities provided by this important activity."

Global Connectivity PLC - Isle of Man-based broadband provider to rural areas in the UK, formerly known as Rural Broadband Solutions PLC - Says further GBP18 million investment made into Voneus Ltd, by the investee's shareholders and lenders. Global Connectivity is invested in Voneus through its investment in Rural Broadband Solutions Holdings Ltd. "This latest investment in Voneus increases RBSHL's stake to 41% from 38%. Global Connectivity PLC owns a 15% stake in RBSHL's common equity," Global Connectivity adds.

Uru Metals Ltd - Developer of Zebedelia nickel project in South Africa - Says maturity date of convertible loan from Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP extended to end of December. "As of today the total amount advanced by Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP to the company was USD500,000," Uru says.

Jangada Mines PLC - natural resources development company with interests in Brazil - Pretax loss in 2023 widens to USD1.0 million from USD936,000. Reports no revenue, unchanged on-year.

Empire Metals Ltd - exploration and resource development company, which is focused on the Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia - Pretax loss in 2023 widens to GBP2.8 million from GBP1.2 million in 2022. Reports no revenue, unchanged from year prior. Administration expenses surge to GBP2.3 million from GBP1.0 million. Managing Director Shaun Bunn says: "Empire is on course to deliver a globally significant titanium project following our initial discovery at Pitfield just 12 months ago. The pace of work witnessed throughout 2023 and into 2024 is a testament to the excitement felt across the technical team and board, who have driven systematic exploration activities and intensive drilling campaigns to ensure our ambitious schedule is maintained. Many of the team have echoed sentiments similar to mine - that Pitfield is a once in a lifetime discovery. With that in mind, it has been a privilege to begin to assemble a highly talented project team to support development and eventual commercial production at Pitfield."

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC and Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - venture capital trusts - Baronsmead Venture Trust's net asset value per share at March 31 half-year end amounts to 55.1 pence, up 4.2% from 52.9p at start of October. Interim dividend unchanged at 1.75p a share. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust NAV per share rises 3.6% to 57.7p per share from 55.6p. Interim dividend amounts to 1.75p per share, down from 2.25p a year prior.

