Baroque Japan : 2nd Quarter February 2022 Result Announcement

EC sales grew significantly, realizing at 114.1% YoY. In-house EC sales rose to 106.2% YoY, as well as 3rd-party EC sales at 125.4% YoY. Although in-store sales decreased through August due to the impact of the 5th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, strong EC sales compensated for those deficiencies. Domestic Sales increased 127.2% YoY, and GP and OP also increased.
Domestic Sales:￥23.53 bil（Previous Year ￥18.50 bil 127.2％ YoY）
Proactive promotion of OMO strategies in marketing, across SNS platforms, and other channels contributed to successes across the Covid-19 pandemic period.
Domestic GP:￥13.80 bil（Previous Year ￥10.31 bil 133.8％ YoY）
As a result of curtailing discount sales promotion, Q1 saw steady sales achievement and despite the impact of Covid-19 witnessed in Q2, overall sales improved YoY.
Domestic SG&A:￥13.52 bil（Previous Year ￥11.04 bil 122.5％ YoY）
Contributed to company-wide cost reduction efforts, Domestic SG&A-to-Sales saw improvement by 2.2 pts YoY.
As a result, Domestic OP was ￥0.27 bil (previous year ￥-0.72 bil ￥+1.00 bil YoY)
Amidst continued strong consumer spending patterns in China, Chinese business operations saw significant YoY growth, contributing significantly to corporate consolidated results.
With recovering across the U.S. apparel retail sector continuing, U.S. business operations have remained strong.
China JV Sales ￥3.13 bil （Previous Year ￥2.27 bil 137.6％ YoY）
Chinese EC Sales increased 121.9% YoY.
Royalties from Chinese retailers has increased significantly by 141.6% YoY.
Currently, the total number of stores at the end of June became 304 stores, a net increase of 5 since the end of the previous fiscal year (Opened: 25, Closed: 20). While optimizing OMO strategies, current projections aim for a net increase of 20 stores per year.
China JV Profit ￥ 0.37 bil （Previous Year ￥ -0.17 bil ￥ +0.54 bill YoY）
Although impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the previous year, China JV profits recovered in the current fiscal year and contributed to consolidated results.
Other Overseas Business Operations（U.S. Business, Hong Kong Business, etc.）
In regards to U.S. Business, demand for high-end Japanese denim driving business abroad continued to grow. As such, the current period saw similar contributions to consolidated results following the previous fiscal year.
In regards to Hong Kong business, restrictions on travel from China Mainland and other factors continued to impact operations.
