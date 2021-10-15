Log in
Baroque Japan : 2nd Quarter February 2022 Result Announcement

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
FY2022/02 Second Quarter Financial Results and Supplementary Information

October 15,2021

Tokyo Stock Exchange First

Section: 3548

Slide 1

  1. FY2022/02 Second Quarter Result Overview
  2. Business Highlights
  3. FY2022/02 Outlook

COPYRIGHT © 2021 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FY2022/02 Second Quarter Summary

Slide 2

  • Consolidated Sales increased by 126.9% YoY, with OP and the following below also having increased.
  • Despite the impacts of the State of Emergency and other factors on Domestic Sales, the second quarter realized a net surplus.
  • Overseas business operations, mainly in China and the U.S, contributed greatly to these consolidated results with their significant increases in Sales and Profit.

Item

FY2022/02

FY2021/02

YoY

Movement

Multi-Year YoY

Consolidated Sales:

Consolidated Operating Profit:

Consolidated Recurring Profit:

Consolidated Net

Profit:

26.56 bil

20.92 bil

126.9% 5.63 bil

85.0%

0.52 bil

0.44 bil

－ ￥0.97 bil 25.6%

0.75 bil

-0.85 bil

－ ￥1.61 bil 36.4%

0.29 bil

-0.91 bil

－ ￥1.21 bil 24.3%

COPYRIGHT © 2021 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FY2022/02 Second Quarter Summary

Japan Business Overview

Slide 3

  • EC sales grew significantly, realizing at 114.1% YoY. In-house EC sales rose to 106.2% YoY, as well as 3rd-party EC sales at 125.4% YoY. Although in-store sales decreased through August due to the impact of the 5th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, strong EC sales compensated for those deficiencies. Domestic Sales increased 127.2% YoY, and GP and OP also increased.

25.0

70%

23.53

20.0

18.5

65%

15.0

13.8

JPY bil 10.0

10.31

60%

58.6%

5.0

55%

55.7%

-0.72

0.27

0.0

FY2021/02 2Q

FY2022/02 2Q

-5.0

50%

Sales

GP

OP

GP margin

Domestic Sales:23.53 bilPrevious Year 18.50 bil 127.2 YoY

  • Proactive promotion of OMO strategies in marketing, across SNS platforms, and other channels contributed to successes across the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Domestic GP:13.80 bilPrevious Year 10.31 bil 133.8 YoY

  • As a result of curtailing discount sales promotion, Q1 saw steady sales achievement and despite the impact of Covid-19 witnessed in Q2, overall sales improved YoY.

Domestic SG&A:13.52 bilPrevious Year 11.04 bil 122.5 YoY

  • Contributed to company-wide cost reduction efforts, Domestic SG&A-to-Sales saw improvement by 2.2 pts YoY.

As a result, Domestic OP was 0.27 bil (previous year -0.72 bil +1.00 bil YoY)

COPYRIGHT © 2021 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FY2022/02 Second Quarter Summary

Overseas Business Overview

Slide 4

  • Amidst continued strong consumer spending patterns in China, Chinese business operations saw significant YoY growth, contributing significantly to corporate consolidated results.
  • With recovering across the U.S. apparel retail sector continuing, U.S. business operations have remained strong.

China JV Sales 3.13 bil Previous Year 2.27 bil 137.6 YoY

  • Chinese EC Sales increased 121.9% YoY.
  • Royalties from Chinese retailers has increased significantly by 141.6% YoY.
  • Currently, the total number of stores at the end of June became 304 stores, a net increase of 5 since the end of the previous fiscal year (Opened: 25, Closed: 20). While optimizing OMO strategies, current projections aim for a net increase of 20 stores per year.

China JV Profit 0.37 bil Previous Year -0.17 bil +0.54 bill YoY

  • Although impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the previous year, China JV profits recovered in the current fiscal year and contributed to consolidated results.

Other Overseas Business OperationsU.S. Business, Hong Kong Business, etc.

  • In regards to U.S. Business, demand for high-end Japanese denim driving business abroad continued to grow. As such, the current period saw similar contributions to consolidated results following the previous fiscal year.
  • In regards to Hong Kong business, restrictions on travel from China Mainland and other factors continued to impact operations.

COPYRIGHT © 2021 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baroque Japan Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
