Baroque Japan : Medium-Term Management Plan“Re-orientation Plan”Phase1：Preparation for the Leap Forward

Ⅰ．The Previous Med-term Plan in Retrospect:
Motivations for the Next Med-Term Plan
１．Progress Across Planned Values
２．Status of Prioritized Measures
Ⅱ．Baroque Japan's Vision
１．Our Guiding Principles
（１）Baroque's Corporate Philosophy
（２）Baroque's Strengths
２．Baroque Japan's 10-Year Vision
３．Positioning of the Next Med-Term Plan
Ⅲ．Basic Policies of the Next Medium- Term Management Plan:
Strategies for Actualizing Our Vision
１．Market Changes and Challenges Facing Our Company
２．List of Key Strategies for the Next Medium- Term Management Plan
３．Key Strategies of the Next Medium-Term Management Plan
3-1
．Narrowing Down and Strengthening Domestic Apparel Business
3-2
．Steady Growth of China Apparel Business
3-3
．New Business Creation
3-4
．Sustainability Initiatives
3-5
．Development of Infrastructure to Support Business
Ⅳ．KGIs for the Next Medium-Term Management Plan
１．Management Indicators and Goals
２. Dividend Policy
I. The Previous Mid-term Plan in Retrospect: Motivations for the Current Mid-Term Plan
１．Progress Across Planned Values
■ Under the current medium-term management plan, two fiscal periods have passed. Due to the influence of the Coronavirus epidemic, we have deviated from our planned target values resulting in a need to reconstruct and replan.
FY 2020/02
FY 2021/02
Unit
：1 Mil.
Actual
Against
Actual
Against
Sales
Sales
JPY
Target
Target
Total Sales
65,880
100.0
％
52,547
100.0
％
Operating
4,604
7.0
％
1,550
2.6
％
Income
100,000
Prev. Mid-Term
10,000
Actual Total Sales
Actual Operating Income
Plan's Period
9,000
Total
80,000
69,493
71,034
8,000
68,770
67,952
65,880
OP
7,000
Sales
60,000
52,547
6,000
Unit
8.7%
6.7%
7.0%
5,000
：
Unit:
7.7%
1
40,000
mil
1
4,000
.
JPY
mil
3,000
.
JPY
20,000
3.8%
2,000
2.6%
1,000
0
0
FY2016/01
FY2017/01
FY2018/01
FY2019/02
FY2020/02
FY2021/02
ROE
7.2%
16.0%
14.5%
1.9%
I. The Previous Mid-term Plan in Retrospect: Motivations for the Current Mid-Term Plan
２．Status of Prioritized Measures (1 of 2)
Slide 4
■ In terms of our priority measures, we are in the 2 nd year of adaptation and progress is in the middle of the road.
Prioritized Measures
Current Status
Achievem
ent Lvl.
●Although we are pursuing aggressive expansion of wholesaling in various
１．Aggressive Global Expansion
areas around the world to achieve the first stage of our vision, the Covid-19
pandemic has slowed down the speed of progress
２．Sustainable Expansion of Chinese
●Steady growth, with 46 stores added in 2 years - an average annual
Business Operations
increase of 23 stores
３．Increase Amount of Foreign Staff within
●Proactively conducting local information sessions, interviews, and
recruitment overseas; currently 5% (Due to the Covid-19 pandemic these
Head Office Personnel to 10%
were not implemented in FY2020)
４．Accumulation, Analysis, and Utilization
●We are currently implementing several measures such as store/EC inventory
standardization, new methods of processing in-store orders, digital
of Data through New Retail Strategies
marketing, etc.
５．New Business/New Business DevOps
●Currently examining new businesses and new business structures and
through Open Innovation
considering potential commercialization opportunities
