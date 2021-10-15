Log in
    3548   JP3778450001

BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED

(3548)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baroque Japan : Medium-Term Management Plan“Re-orientation Plan”Phase1：Preparation for the Leap Forward

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Medium-Term Management Plan

"Re-orientation Plan"

Phase1Preparation for the Leap Forward

October 15, 2021

Table of Contents

Slide 1

Ⅰ．The Previous Med-term Plan in Retrospect:

Motivations for the Next Med-Term Plan

１．Progress Across Planned Values

２．Status of Prioritized Measures

Ⅱ．Baroque Japan's Vision

１．Our Guiding Principles

（１）Baroque's Corporate Philosophy

（２）Baroque's Strengths

２．Baroque Japan's 10-Year Vision

３．Positioning of the Next Med-Term Plan

Ⅲ．Basic Policies of the Next Medium- Term Management Plan:

Strategies for Actualizing Our Vision

１．Market Changes and Challenges Facing Our Company

２．List of Key Strategies for the Next Medium- Term Management Plan

３．Key Strategies of the Next Medium-Term Management Plan

3-1Narrowing Down and Strengthening Domestic Apparel Business

3-2Steady Growth of China Apparel Business

3-3New Business Creation

3-4Sustainability Initiatives

3-5Development of Infrastructure to Support Business

Ⅳ．KGIs for the Next Medium-Term Management Plan

１．Management Indicators and Goals

. Dividend Policy

Slide 2

I. The Previous Mid-term Plan in Retrospect: Motivations for the Current Mid-Term Plan

１．Progress Across Planned Values

Slide 3

Under the current medium-term management plan, two fiscal periods have passed. Due to the influence of the Coronavirus epidemic, we have deviated from our planned target values resulting in a need to reconstruct and replan.

FY 2020/02

FY 2021/02

Unit1 Mil.

Actual

Against

Actual

Against

Sales

Sales

JPY

Target

Target

Total Sales

65,880

100.0

52,547

100.0

Operating

4,604

7.0

1,550

2.6

Income

100,000

Prev. Mid-Term

10,000

Actual Total Sales

Actual Operating Income

Plan's Period

9,000

Total

80,000

69,493

71,034

8,000

68,770

67,952

65,880

OP

7,000

Sales

60,000

52,547

6,000

Unit

8.7%

6.7%

7.0%

5,000

Unit:

7.7%

1

40,000

mil

1

4,000 .

JPY

mil

3,000

.

JPY

20,000

3.8%

2,000

2.6%

1,000

0

0

FY2016/01

FY2017/01

FY2018/01

FY2019/02

FY2020/02

FY2021/02

ROE

7.2%

16.0%

14.5%

1.9%

I. The Previous Mid-term Plan in Retrospect: Motivations for the Current Mid-Term Plan

２．Status of Prioritized Measures (1 of 2)

Slide 4

In terms of our priority measures, we are in the 2nd year of adaptation and progress is in the middle of the road.

Prioritized Measures

Current Status

Achievem

ent Lvl.

●Although we are pursuing aggressive expansion of wholesaling in various

１．Aggressive Global Expansion

areas around the world to achieve the first stage of our vision, the Covid-19

pandemic has slowed down the speed of progress

２．Sustainable Expansion of Chinese

●Steady growth, with 46 stores added in 2 years - an average annual

Business Operations

increase of 23 stores

３．Increase Amount of Foreign Staff within

●Proactively conducting local information sessions, interviews, and

recruitment overseas; currently 5% (Due to the Covid-19 pandemic these

Head Office Personnel to 10%

were not implemented in FY2020)

４．Accumulation, Analysis, and Utilization

●We are currently implementing several measures such as store/EC inventory

standardization, new methods of processing in-store orders, digital

of Data through New Retail Strategies

marketing, etc.

５．New Business/New Business DevOps

●Currently examining new businesses and new business structures and

through Open Innovation

considering potential commercialization opportunities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baroque Japan Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
