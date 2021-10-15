Baroque Japan : Summary of Financial Result for the Second Quarter 2022
10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Consolidated Financial Summary for
Baroque Japan Limited
Quarterly Financial Information for the period ended August 31, 2021
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 3548
English Translation of the original Japanese-Language Report
Contents
1. Management discussion and analysis
2
(1)
Summary of the business
2
(2)
Financial review
2
2. Consolidated financial statements and notes
3
(1)
Consolidated balance sheet
3
(2)
Consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income
5
(3) Consolidated statement of cash flows
7
(4)
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
8
(Note on going-concern)
8
(Change in shareholders' equity)
8
(Change in accounting policy)
8
(Segment accounting)
8
(Additional information)
8
(Subsequent events)
8
Note:
If there is any inconsistency or conflict between English and Japanese versions of this information, the Japanese version shall prevail.
―1―
1. Management discussion and analysis
(1) Summary of the business
During the consolidated cumulative second quarter, in regards to the Japanese economy, due to the spread of Covid-19 epidemic, the issue of State of Emergency had an effect in the restrictions of economic activities and personal consumptions also remains in a severe situation. Although vaccination has progressed so far, the spread of new variant made the outlook for the future economy continues to remain certain.
Under these circumstances, the Group's domestic business was affected by the expansion of subjected areas and extensions of the State of Emergency due to the 5th wave of Covid-19 epidemic and unseasonable weather such as localized torrential rain also led the second quarter of store sales decrease. However, domestic EC sales significantly grew year-on-year due to strengthening live commerce, etc., and as a result, domestic sales and gross profit during the consolidated cumulative second quarter, were significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.
In addition, through proper sales and inventory control, we further strengthen to reduce business consignment expenses, etc., and while the SG&A expense ratio improved year-on-year, operating profit and recurring profit significantly exceeded the same period of the previous year.
Regarding the Chinese Joint Venture with Belle International Holdings Limited (hereon, Belle), our strategic business partner within the Joint Venture, Chinese personal consumption remains strong and the sales of both retail companies (equity method affiliates) and wholesale companies (consolidated subsidiaries) have increased year-on- year. Additionally, in regards to our US business operations, demand for luxury made-in Japan denim continued to grow, and both wholesale and EC sales significantly grew year-on-year.
As of August 31, 2021, we have 369 stores in Japan (284 directly operated, 85 through franchise) and 6 overseas stores (5 directly operated) totaling in 375 stores. In addition, our Chinese retail business operations conducted alongside our joint venture partner Belle have grown to include 304 storefronts.
As a result of the above, the second quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period saw a consolidated turnover of 26,566 million yen (26.9% increase from the same term last year), operating profit of 529 million yen (year-on-year loss of 446 million yen), recurring profit of 756 million yen (year-on-year loss of 857 million yen), and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 299 million yen (year-on-year loss of 918 million yen).
(2) Financial review
During the 6 months' period ended August 31, 2021, assets decreased by 1,752 million yen to 36,590 million yen, mainly due to the decrease in Cash and cash equivalents by 2,815 million yen, the increased in Inventories by 953 million yen.
Liabilities decreased by 1,514 million yen to 15,917 million yen, mainly due to the decreased in Short-terminterest-bearing borrowings by 1,000 million yen, the decrease in Notes and trade payables by 117 million yen and Current tax payable by 159 million yen.
Equity decreased by 238 million yen to 20,673 million yen, mainly due to the decrease in Retained earnings by 1,158 million yen for the payment of dividends, the increase in Retained earnings by 299 million yen from net profit, the increase in Foreign currency translation reserve by 350 million yen, and the increase in Non-controlling interests by 270 million yen.
―2―
2. Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Unit: million yen)
As at February 28, 2021
As at August 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
15,924
13,109
Notes and trade receivables
8,001
8,010
Inventories
4,918
5,871
Consumables
197
85
Others
348
387
Total current assets
29,390
27,465
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Building and leasehold improvements
1,317
1,323
(net)
Land
350
350
Construction in progress
32
3
Others (net)
74
77
Total property, plant and equipment
1,773
1,754
Intangible assets
Software
701
631
Others
118
200
Total intangible assets
819
832
Investments and other assets
Investments in and advances to
1,597
1,772
associates
Rental deposits
3,232
3,242
Deferred tax assets
1,426
1,446
Others
102
76
Total investments and other assets
6,359
6,538
Total non-current assets
8,952
9,125
Total assets
38,343
36,590
―3―
(Unit: million yen)
As at February 28, 2021
As at August 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and trade payables
3,872
3,755
Short-terminterest-bearing
3,000
2,000
borrowings
Interest-bearing borrowings
125
－
Other payables
946
947
Accrued expenses
641
520
Current tax payable
550
390
Deposits received
10
0
Provision for bonus
297
148
Provision for reinstatement costs
9
23
Others
180
240
Total current liabilities
9,632
8,027
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
6,000
6,000
Other payables
15
15
Deferred tax liabilities
65
70
Deposits received
459
468
Provision for retirement benefits
17
18
Provision for reinstatement costs
1,120
1,158
Others
121
158
Total non-current liabilities
7,798
7,890
Total liabilities
17,431
15,917
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,258
8,258
Share premium
8,059
8,059
Retained earnings
3,855
2,996
Treasury stock
△692
△692
Total shareholders' equity
19,480
18,621
Other reserves
Foreign currency translation reserve
△170
179
Total other reserves
△170
179
Non-controlling interests
1,601
1,872
Total equity
20,911
20,673
Total liabilities and equities
38,343
36,590
―4―
