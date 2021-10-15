Log in
    3548   JP3778450001

BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED

(3548)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baroque Japan : Summary of Financial Result for the Second Quarter 2022

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Consolidated Financial Summary for

Baroque Japan Limited

Quarterly Financial Information for the period ended August 31, 2021

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 3548

English Translation of the original Japanese-Language Report

Contents

1. Management discussion and analysis

2

(1)

Summary of the business

2

(2)

Financial review

2

2. Consolidated financial statements and notes

3

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet

3

(2)

Consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

(3) Consolidated statement of cash flows

7

(4)

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

8

(Note on going-concern)

8

(Change in shareholders' equity)

8

(Change in accounting policy)

8

(Segment accounting)

8

(Additional information)

8

(Subsequent events)

8

Note:

If there is any inconsistency or conflict between English and Japanese versions of this information, the Japanese version shall prevail.

―1―

1. Management discussion and analysis

(1) Summary of the business

During the consolidated cumulative second quarter, in regards to the Japanese economy, due to the spread of Covid-19 epidemic, the issue of State of Emergency had an effect in the restrictions of economic activities and personal consumptions also remains in a severe situation. Although vaccination has progressed so far, the spread of new variant made the outlook for the future economy continues to remain certain.

Under these circumstances, the Group's domestic business was affected by the expansion of subjected areas and extensions of the State of Emergency due to the 5th wave of Covid-19 epidemic and unseasonable weather such as localized torrential rain also led the second quarter of store sales decrease. However, domestic EC sales significantly grew year-on-year due to strengthening live commerce, etc., and as a result, domestic sales and gross profit during the consolidated cumulative second quarter, were significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.

In addition, through proper sales and inventory control, we further strengthen to reduce business consignment expenses, etc., and while the SG&A expense ratio improved year-on-year, operating profit and recurring profit significantly exceeded the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the Chinese Joint Venture with Belle International Holdings Limited (hereon, Belle), our strategic business partner within the Joint Venture, Chinese personal consumption remains strong and the sales of both retail companies (equity method affiliates) and wholesale companies (consolidated subsidiaries) have increased year-on- year. Additionally, in regards to our US business operations, demand for luxury made-in Japan denim continued to grow, and both wholesale and EC sales significantly grew year-on-year.

As of August 31, 2021, we have 369 stores in Japan (284 directly operated, 85 through franchise) and 6 overseas stores (5 directly operated) totaling in 375 stores. In addition, our Chinese retail business operations conducted alongside our joint venture partner Belle have grown to include 304 storefronts.

As a result of the above, the second quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period saw a consolidated turnover of 26,566 million yen (26.9% increase from the same term last year), operating profit of 529 million yen (year-on-year loss of 446 million yen), recurring profit of 756 million yen (year-on-year loss of 857 million yen), and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 299 million yen (year-on-year loss of 918 million yen).

(2) Financial review

During the 6 months' period ended August 31, 2021, assets decreased by 1,752 million yen to 36,590 million yen, mainly due to the decrease in Cash and cash equivalents by 2,815 million yen, the increased in Inventories by 953 million yen.

Liabilities decreased by 1,514 million yen to 15,917 million yen, mainly due to the decreased in Short-terminterest-bearing borrowings by 1,000 million yen, the decrease in Notes and trade payables by 117 million yen and Current tax payable by 159 million yen.

Equity decreased by 238 million yen to 20,673 million yen, mainly due to the decrease in Retained earnings by 1,158 million yen for the payment of dividends, the increase in Retained earnings by 299 million yen from net profit, the increase in Foreign currency translation reserve by 350 million yen, and the increase in Non-controlling interests by 270 million yen.

―2―

2. Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Unit: million yen)

As at February 28, 2021

As at August 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

15,924

13,109

Notes and trade receivables

8,001

8,010

Inventories

4,918

5,871

Consumables

197

85

Others

348

387

Total current assets

29,390

27,465

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Building and leasehold improvements

1,317

1,323

(net)

Land

350

350

Construction in progress

32

3

Others (net)

74

77

Total property, plant and equipment

1,773

1,754

Intangible assets

Software

701

631

Others

118

200

Total intangible assets

819

832

Investments and other assets

Investments in and advances to

1,597

1,772

associates

Rental deposits

3,232

3,242

Deferred tax assets

1,426

1,446

Others

102

76

Total investments and other assets

6,359

6,538

Total non-current assets

8,952

9,125

Total assets

38,343

36,590

―3―

(Unit: million yen)

As at February 28, 2021

As at August 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and trade payables

3,872

3,755

Short-terminterest-bearing

3,000

2,000

borrowings

Interest-bearing borrowings

125

Other payables

946

947

Accrued expenses

641

520

Current tax payable

550

390

Deposits received

10

0

Provision for bonus

297

148

Provision for reinstatement costs

9

23

Others

180

240

Total current liabilities

9,632

8,027

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

6,000

6,000

Other payables

15

15

Deferred tax liabilities

65

70

Deposits received

459

468

Provision for retirement benefits

17

18

Provision for reinstatement costs

1,120

1,158

Others

121

158

Total non-current liabilities

7,798

7,890

Total liabilities

17,431

15,917

Equity

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,258

8,258

Share premium

8,059

8,059

Retained earnings

3,855

2,996

Treasury stock

692

692

Total shareholders' equity

19,480

18,621

Other reserves

Foreign currency translation reserve

170

179

Total other reserves

170

179

Non-controlling interests

1,601

1,872

Total equity

20,911

20,673

Total liabilities and equities

38,343

36,590

―4―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baroque Japan Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
