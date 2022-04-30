Log in
    BARRA   SGXZ33675836

BARRAMUNDI GROUP LTD.

(BARRA)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 06:02:54 am EDT
9.850 NOK   +3.68%
04/30/2022 | 02:57am EDT BARRAMUNDI : Full Year 2021 Business and Financial Update Presentation Materials
PU
04/29 BARRAMUNDI GROUP : Growth and operational improvements in 2021
AQ
04/26 BARRAMUNDI : Financial calendar for Barramundi Group Ltd
PU
Barramundi : Full Year 2021 Business and Financial Update Presentation Materials

04/30/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Barramundi Group (Euronext Growth Oslo: BARRA) presented its business update to shareholders, investors, analysts and media on Friday, 29 April 2022 at 10:00 CET / 16:00 SGT. The presentation by the company's CEO, Andreas von Scholten, is attached.

A recording of the presentation is available below.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Group Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 28,4 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2020 -8,81 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net Debt 2020 20,8 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58,7 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas von Scholten Chief Executive Officer
Helen Chow Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Cornelius A den Bieman Chairman
Marit Solberg Independent Director
Kwan Kok Kwan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRAMUNDI GROUP LTD.-29.64%42
P/F BAKKAFROST13.35%4 090
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA68.47%1 689
NTS ASA36.96%1 672
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-21.66%1 331
MÅSØVAL AS22.73%645