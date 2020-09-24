Log in
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/23
0.75 NZD   -1.32%
01:20aBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 23/9/20 - $0.7111
PU
09/17BARRAMUNDI : Dividend reinvestment plan price determined
PU
09/16BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 16/9/20 - $0.7087
PU
Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 23/9/20 - $0.7111

09/24/2020 | 01:20am EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 23/9/20 - $0.7111

Date

23/9/2020

16/9/2020

BRM NAV

$0.7111

$0.7087

Share price close

$0.75

$0.74

(Premium)

(5%)

(4%)

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 23 September 2020 are approximately as follows:

CSL

9%

Carsales.com

7%

Seek

6%

Xero

6%

Wisetech

5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:19:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 15,7 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2020 12,5 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
Net cash 2020 142 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 7,99%
Capitalization 157 M 103 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Manager-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED4.17%103
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.08%23 361
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.34%11 304
KINNEVIK AB43.62%10 220
LIFCO AB (PUBL)16.26%6 787
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-18.91%4 639
