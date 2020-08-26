Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Barramundi Limited    BRM   NZBRME0001S2

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 26/8/20 - $0.7423

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 26/8/20 - $0.7423

Date

26/8/2020

19/8/2020

BRM NAV

$0.7423

$0.7356

Share price close

$0.72

$0.71

Discount

3%

3%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager, relating to both the previous and the current financial year, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 26 August 2020 are approximately as follows:

CSL

8%

Carsales.com

7%

Seek

6%

Xero

6%

Wisetech

6%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
08/26BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 26/8/20 - $0.7423
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Prelimin..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Commenta..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Quotation Notice - Barramundi Limited (âœBRMWFâ) Warr..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : pays performance fee
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (New Warrant Issue for Barramundi)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (Cleansing Notice BRMWF)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Shareholder Letter for BRMWF ..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Corporate Action 3.14.1)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net income 2019 7,43 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net cash 2019 118 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 8,52%
Capitalization 150 M 99,1 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barramundi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Manager-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED0.00%98
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.29%25 674
HAL TRUST-18.71%11 544
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.09%11 524
KINNEVIK AB 'B'44.10%10 411
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.97%7 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group