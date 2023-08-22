Barramundi Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was NZD 43.58 million compared to negative revenue of NZD 32.63 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 38.33 million compared to net loss of NZD 34.65 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1415 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.1399 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1415 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.1399 a year ago.

