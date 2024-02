Barramundi Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was NZD 19.67 million compared to NZD 15.24 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 17.03 million compared to NZD 12.23 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0614 compared to NZD 0.0454 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0614 compared to NZD 0.0454 a year ago.