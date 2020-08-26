Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Corporate Action 3.14.1)

Corporate Action Notice
(Other than for a Distribution)
Updated as at 8 May 2019
Section 1: issuer information (mandatory)
Name of issuer
Barramundi Limited
Class of Financial Product
Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
BRM
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZBRME0001S2
Name of Registry
Computershare
Type of corporate action
Share purchase
Renounceable
(Please mark with an X in the relevant
plan
Rights issue
Capital
Non
reconstruction
Renounceable
Rights issue
Call
Bonus issue
X
Record date
2/10/2020
|
Ex-Date (one business day before the
1/10/2020
Currency
NZD
Section 3: Bonus issue (delete if not applicable)
Number of Financial Products to be
Approximately 52,200,000 new warrants
issued
ISIN of security to be issued (if different
NZBRME0018S6
from Ordinary Shares)
Minimum entitlement
N/A
Entitlement ratio (for example 1 for 2)
New
1
Existing
|
Treatment of fractions
Rounded Up
Subscription price
$ Nil
Allotment Date
5/10/2020
Section 7: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)
Name of person authorised to make this
Wayne Burns
Contact person for this announcement
Wayne Burns
Contact phone number
09 484 0352
Contact email address
enquire@marlin.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
26/08/2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC