BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Corporate Action 3.14.1)

08/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT

Corporate Action Notice

(Other than for a Distribution)

Updated as at 8 May 2019

Section 1: issuer information (mandatory)

Name of issuer

Barramundi Limited

Class of Financial Product

Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

BRM

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZBRME0001S2

website)

Name of Registry

Computershare

Type of corporate action

Share purchase

Renounceable

(Please mark with an X in the relevant

plan

Rights issue

box/es)

Capital

Non

reconstruction

Renounceable

Rights issue

Call

Bonus issue

X

Record date

2/10/2020

Ex-Date (one business day before the

1/10/2020

Record Date)

Currency

NZD

Section 3: Bonus issue (delete if not applicable)

Number of Financial Products to be

Approximately 52,200,000 new warrants

issued

ISIN of security to be issued (if different

NZBRME0018S6

from Ordinary Shares)

Minimum entitlement

N/A

Entitlement ratio (for example 1 for 2)

New

1

Existing

4

Treatment of fractions

Rounded Up

Subscription price

$ Nil

Allotment Date

5/10/2020

Section 7: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)

Name of person authorised to make this

Wayne Burns

announcement

Contact person for this announcement

Wayne Burns

Contact phone number

09 484 0352

Contact email address

enquire@marlin.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

26/08/2020

Page 1 of 2

