Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Barramundi Limited    BRM   NZBRME0001S2

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Shareholder Letter for BRMWF Warrant Offer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna

Auckland 0740

Dear Shareholder,

On 26 August 2020 the Board of Barramundi Limited (NZX: BRM) (Barramundi) announced an issue of warrants.

The purpose of the issue of warrants is to raise capital as part of Barramundi's ongoing capital management programme and provide investors with the ability to purchase additional shares in Barramundi at a pre-determined exercise price. The issue of warrants also aims to increase the size of the portfolio so as to improve operational efficiency. The net proceeds are expected to be used for further investment in the Barramundi portfolio.

What is a Barramundi Warrant?

A Warrant gives the holder a right to buy one Share in Barramundi upon payment of the Exercise Price on the Exercise Date (29 October 2021).

Who is eligible for the Barramundi warrants?

Warrants will be issued to Barramundi Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand as at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (2 October 2020) (Eligible Shareholders). As long as you hold Barramundi shares at that time, you will be entitled to receive one warrant for every four shares you hold. If you are a Barramundi shareholder but do not have a registered address in New Zealand, your warrant entitlement will be issued to a separate registry account with the Registrar and we will endeavour to sell the warrants on the NZX Main Board on your behalf.

How many Barramundi warrants do I get?

Each Eligible Shareholder will be issued one warrant for every four Shares held at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (2 October 2020), subject to rounding.

What do I need to do to receive the Barramundi warrants?

You do not need to do anything to be issued warrants. Computershare will send a statement informing you of your new warrant holding. This is expected to be on or about 7 October 2020.

What can I do with the warrants?

  • You can elect to exercise some or all of your warrants by 29 October 2021 via payment of the final Exercise Price for those warrants. We will contact you again in September 2021 before the Exercise Date, with details of the final Exercise Price and provide you with the Exercise Form for you to complete and return to Computershare.
  • You can seek to sell or transfer some or all of your warrants on the NZX Main Board until 5.00pm on 27 October 2021.
  • You can elect to not exercise or sell any warrants and allow the warrants to lapse. If you do not exercise your warrants, your shareholding in Barramundi will be diluted by other warrant holders who exercise their warrants.

If I want to exercise the warrants, how much will it cost?

$0.70 per warrant, but with such amount to be adjusted down for the aggregate amount per Share of any cash dividends declared on Barramundi Shares with a record date during the period commencing on the date of allotment of the warrants and ending on the last Business Day before the final Exercise Price is announced by Barramundi.

The full terms of the warrants are set out in the document enclosed with this letter. The Board of Barramundi encourages you to read the document in its entirety and discuss the terms with your financial adviser if you have any questions.

Yours sincerely

Alistair Ryan

Chair, Barramundi Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : Quotation Notice - Barramundi Limited (âœBRMWFâ) Warr..
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : pays performance fee
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (New Warrant Issue for Barramundi)
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (Cleansing Notice BRMWF)
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Shareholder Letter for BRMWF ..
PU
01:27aBARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Corporate Action 3.14.1)
PU
08/25BARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.34 cents per share
PU
08/20BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 19/8/20 - $0.7356
PU
08/16BARRAMUNDI : BRM - Nominations for Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
Net income 2019 7,43 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net cash 2019 118 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 8,52%
Capitalization 150 M 98,2 M 98,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barramundi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Manager-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED0.00%98
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.55%25 674
HAL TRUST-18.71%11 544
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.78%11 524
KINNEVIK AB 'B'48.25%10 411
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.14%7 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group