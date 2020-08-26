Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Shareholder Letter for BRMWF Warrant Offer)

Barramundi Limited

Dear Shareholder,

On 26 August 2020 the Board of Barramundi Limited (NZX: BRM) (Barramundi) announced an issue of warrants.

The purpose of the issue of warrants is to raise capital as part of Barramundi's ongoing capital management programme and provide investors with the ability to purchase additional shares in Barramundi at a pre-determined exercise price. The issue of warrants also aims to increase the size of the portfolio so as to improve operational efficiency. The net proceeds are expected to be used for further investment in the Barramundi portfolio.

What is a Barramundi Warrant?

A Warrant gives the holder a right to buy one Share in Barramundi upon payment of the Exercise Price on the Exercise Date (29 October 2021).

Who is eligible for the Barramundi warrants?

Warrants will be issued to Barramundi Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand as at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (2 October 2020) (Eligible Shareholders). As long as you hold Barramundi shares at that time, you will be entitled to receive one warrant for every four shares you hold. If you are a Barramundi shareholder but do not have a registered address in New Zealand, your warrant entitlement will be issued to a separate registry account with the Registrar and we will endeavour to sell the warrants on the NZX Main Board on your behalf.

How many Barramundi warrants do I get?

Each Eligible Shareholder will be issued one warrant for every four Shares held at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (2 October 2020), subject to rounding.

What do I need to do to receive the Barramundi warrants?

You do not need to do anything to be issued warrants. Computershare will send a statement informing you of your new warrant holding. This is expected to be on or about 7 October 2020.

What can I do with the warrants?

You can elect to exercise some or all of your warrants by 29 October 2021 via payment of the final Exercise Price for those warrants. We will contact you again in September 2021 before the Exercise Date, with details of the final Exercise Price and provide you with the Exercise Form for you to complete and return to Computershare.

You can seek to sell or transfer some or all of your warrants on the NZX Main Board until 5.00pm on 27 October 2021.

. You can elect to not exercise or sell any warrants and allow the warrants to lapse. If you do not exercise your warrants, your shareholding in Barramundi will be diluted by other warrant holders who exercise their warrants.

If I want to exercise the warrants, how much will it cost?

$0.70 per warrant, but with such amount to be adjusted down for the aggregate amount per Share of any cash dividends declared on Barramundi Shares with a record date during the period commencing on the date of allotment of the warrants and ending on the last Business Day before the final Exercise Price is announced by Barramundi.

The full terms of the warrants are set out in the document enclosed with this letter. The Board of Barramundi encourages you to read the document in its entirety and discuss the terms with your financial adviser if you have any questions.

Yours sincerely

Alistair Ryan

Chair, Barramundi Limited