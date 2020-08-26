Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)

IMPORTANT DATES

Record Date 2 October 2020 (5.00pm New Zealand time) Allotment of Warrants 5 October 2020 Quotation of Warrants commences on the NZX Main 6 October 2020 Board Mailing of holding statements for Warrants 7 October 2020 Expected date of announcement of final Exercise Price 17 September 2021 Expected final date for trading Warrants on the NZX 27 October 2021 Main Board Exercise Date 29 October 2021 Allotment of Shares on exercise of Warrants 3 November 2021 Mailing of holding statements for Shares 8 November 2021

The dates shown above are subject to change and indicative only. Barramundi reserves the right to vary or extend these dates subject to applicable law and the Listing Rules. Changes will be advised by announcement to NZX.

Barramundi may decide not to proceed with the issue of Warrants at any time before the allotment of Warrants at its absolute discretion. Shareholders will have no right to receive Warrants or any compensation if Barramundi decides not to proceed.