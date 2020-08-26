Log in
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)

08/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

WARRANT TERMS

DOCUMENT

26 AUGUST 2020

2

2020 Terms Warrant Limited Barramundi|

KEY TERMS

Issuer

Barramundi Limited

The Offer

This is an offer of Warrants in Barramundi. Each Eligible

Shareholder will be issued one Warrant for every four Shares

held at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record Date (2

October 2020) subject to rounding.

Each Warrant gives the holder a right to buy one Share

in Barramundi upon payment of the Exercise Price on the

Exercise Date, 29 October 2021.

Eligible Shareholders

Warrants will be issued to Barramundi Shareholders with a

registered address in New Zealand and who are registered

Shareholders at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on the Record

Date.

Issue price for

Nil - Eligible Shareholders will not have to make any

Warrants

payment to receive their entitlement of Warrants.

Approximate number

52.2 million (approximately). The exact number will depend

of Warrants to be

on rounding.

issued

Quotation of Warrants

Application has been made to NZX for permission to

quote the Warrants on the NZX Main Board and all the

requirements of NZX relating to the quotation that can be

complied with on or before the date of this document have

been complied with. However, the Warrants have not been

approved for trading and NZX accepts no responsibility for

any statement in this document. NZX is a licensed market

operator, and the NZX Main Board is a licensed market

under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

If approved for trading, initial quotation of the Warrants

on the NZX Main Board is expected to occur on 6 October

2020 under the ticker code BRMWF, ISIN NZBRME0018S6

Exercise of Warrants

Warrant Holders may:

exercise some or all of their Warrants by lodging an

Exercise Form, together with payment, with the Registrar

by the Exercise Date (if you choose to exercise only some of

your Warrants, it must be a number which ensures you will

have a minimum holding of Shares under the Listing Rules);

sell some or all of their Warrants on the NZX Main Board; or

allow their Warrants to lapse.

Any warrants not exercised on the Exercise Date will lapse.

If you do not exercise your Warrants, your shareholding

in Barramundi will be diluted by other Warrant Holders

who exercise their Warrants. This issue of new Shares on

exercise of Warrants would, all other things being equal,

also result in a consequential reduction in the net asset

value per Share once the new Shares are issued.

Exercise Price

$0.70 per Warrant, but with such amount to be adjusted

down for the aggregate amount per Share of any cash

dividends declared on the Shares with a record date during

the period commencing on the date of allotment of the

Warrants and ending on the last Business Day before the

final Exercise Price is announced by Barramundi.

The final Exercise Price per Warrant (following the

adjustment referred to above) will be calculated to the

nearest one hundredth of a cent and then rounded up or

down to the nearest whole cent.

Announcement of

Barramundi will announce the final Exercise Price to the

final Exercise Price

NZX at least 6 weeks before the Exercise Date. Barramundi

will also provide confirmation of the final Exercise Price to

Warrant Holders through their recorded preferred method

for receipt of company communications.

How to Apply

If you are a Warrant Holder and wish to exercise any of

your Warrants and subscribe for Shares, you must return a

completed Exercise Form (with payment) by the Exercise Date.

Barramundi will send an Exercise Form to Warrant Holders as soon as reasonably practicable after the final Exercise Price has been determined. You can also request an Exercise Form by contacting Barramundi or the Registrar.

3

2020 Terms Warrant Limited Barramundi|

4

2020 Terms Warrant Limited Barramundi|

IMPORTANT DATES

Record Date

2

October 2020

(5.00pm New Zealand

time)

Allotment of Warrants

5

October 2020

Quotation of Warrants commences on the NZX Main

6

October 2020

Board

Mailing of holding statements for Warrants

7

October 2020

Expected date of announcement of final Exercise Price

17 September 2021

Expected final date for trading Warrants on the NZX

27 October 2021

Main Board

Exercise Date

29 October 2021

Allotment of Shares on exercise of Warrants

3

November 2021

Mailing of holding statements for Shares

8

November 2021

The dates shown above are subject to change and indicative only. Barramundi reserves the right to vary or extend these dates subject to applicable law and the Listing Rules. Changes will be advised by announcement to NZX.

Barramundi may decide not to proceed with the issue of Warrants at any time before the allotment of Warrants at its absolute discretion. Shareholders will have no right to receive Warrants or any compensation if Barramundi decides not to proceed.

