Barramundi : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)

Exercise of Warrants
Warrant Holders may:
exercise some or all of their Warrants by lodging an
Exercise Form, together with payment, with the Registrar
by the Exercise Date (if you choose to exercise only some of
your Warrants, it must be a number which ensures you will
have a minimum holding of Shares under the Listing Rules);
sell some or all of their Warrants on the NZX Main Board; or
allow their Warrants to lapse.
Any warrants not exercised on the Exercise Date will lapse.
If you do not exercise your Warrants, your shareholding
in Barramundi will be diluted by other Warrant Holders
who exercise their Warrants. This issue of new Shares on
exercise of Warrants would, all other things being equal,
also result in a consequential reduction in the net asset
value per Share once the new Shares are issued.
Exercise Price
$0.70 per Warrant, but with such amount to be adjusted
down for the aggregate amount per Share of any cash
dividends declared on the Shares with a record date during
the period commencing on the date of allotment of the
Warrants and ending on the last Business Day before the
final Exercise Price is announced by Barramundi.
The final Exercise Price per Warrant (following the
adjustment referred to above) will be calculated to the
nearest one hundredth of a cent and then rounded up or
down to the nearest whole cent.
Announcement of
Barramundi will announce the final Exercise Price to the
final Exercise Price
NZX at least 6 weeks before the Exercise Date. Barramundi
will also provide confirmation of the final Exercise Price to
Warrant Holders through their recorded preferred method
for receipt of company communications.
How to Apply
If you are a Warrant Holder and wish to exercise any of
your Warrants and subscribe for Shares, you must return a
completed Exercise Form (with payment) by the Exercise Date.
Barramundi will send an Exercise Form to Warrant Holders as soon as reasonably practicable after the final Exercise Price has been determined. You can also request an Exercise Form by contacting Barramundi or the Registrar.