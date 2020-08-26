Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Main Board:

Details of Security to be Quoted:

Barramundi Limited

BRMWF

NZBRME0018S6

Approximately 52,200,000 new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares

1 : 4

$0.70 per Share on the exercise of each Warrant (adjusted for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date) The final Exercise Price will be advised at least 6 weeks before the Exercise Date

One ordinary share for each warrant held

Friday, 2 October 2020

Monday, 5 October 2020

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Friday, 29 October 2021

Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Computershare Investor Services Limited ("RMLT")

NZCDC Settlement System

Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Tuesday, 6 October 2020