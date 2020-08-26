QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX MAIN BOARD BARRAMUNDI LIMITED WARRANTS ("BRMWF")
Company:
Warrants Security Code:
ISIN:
Details of Security to be Quoted:
Ratio (Warrants : Shares):
Exercise Price:
Conversion Ratio of Warrants:
Record Date:
Allotment Date:
Last Trading Date:
Exercise Date:
Share Allotment Date:
Registrar:
Settlement Status:
Mailing of Warrants Holding Statements:
Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Main Board:
Mark Peterson
Chief Executive Officer
NZX Limited
26 August 2020
Barramundi Limited
BRMWF
NZBRME0018S6
Approximately 52,200,000 new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares
1 : 4
$0.70 per Share on the exercise of each Warrant (adjusted for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date) The final Exercise Price will be advised at least 6 weeks before the Exercise Date
One ordinary share for each warrant held
Friday, 2 October 2020
Monday, 5 October 2020
Wednesday, 27 October 2021
Friday, 29 October 2021
Wednesday, 3 November 2021
Computershare Investor Services Limited ("RMLT")
NZCDC Settlement System
Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Tuesday, 6 October 2020
