Barramundi Limited    BRM   NZBRME0001S2

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barramundi : Quotation Notice - Barramundi Limited (âœBRMWFâ) Warrants

08/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT

QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX MAIN BOARD BARRAMUNDI LIMITED WARRANTS ("BRMWF")

Company:

Warrants Security Code:

ISIN:

Details of Security to be Quoted:

Ratio (Warrants : Shares):

Exercise Price:

Conversion Ratio of Warrants:

Record Date:

Allotment Date:

Last Trading Date:

Exercise Date:

Share Allotment Date:

Registrar:

Settlement Status:

Mailing of Warrants Holding Statements:

Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Main Board:

Mark Peterson

Chief Executive Officer

NZX Limited

26 August 2020

Barramundi Limited

BRMWF

NZBRME0018S6

Approximately 52,200,000 new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares

1 : 4

$0.70 per Share on the exercise of each Warrant (adjusted for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date) The final Exercise Price will be advised at least 6 weeks before the Exercise Date

One ordinary share for each warrant held

Friday, 2 October 2020

Monday, 5 October 2020

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Friday, 29 October 2021

Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Computershare Investor Services Limited ("RMLT")

NZCDC Settlement System

Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Tuesday, 6 October 2020

NZX Limited, Level 1, NZX Centre, 11 Cable Street, PO Box 2959, Wellington 6140, New Zealand Tel +64 4 472 7599, www.nzx.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
Net income 2019 7,43 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net cash 2019 118 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 8,52%
Capitalization 150 M 98,2 M 98,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Manager-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED0.00%98
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.55%25 674
HAL TRUST-18.71%11 544
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.78%11 524
KINNEVIK AB 'B'48.25%10 411
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.14%7 045
