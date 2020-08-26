Barramundi : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Commentary for year ended 30 June 2020)

For immediate release:

26 August 2020

Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times

Highlights

Net profit of $12.5m

Total shareholder return +21.6% 1

Dividend return +8.8%

Adjusted NAV return +10.6% 2

Gross performance +13.5% 3

Benchmark index return -6.6% 4

Barramundi Limited (NZX: BRM) today announces a net profit of $12.5 million for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020. The result is up from last year's net profit of $7.4 million.

Chair Alistair Ryan said, "Barramundi has delivered a strong result for shareholders during a period that was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting high market volatility. The Manager's measured investment approach has enabled Barramundi to benefit from the Australian share market recovery since late March 2020. Overall Barramundi's +20% outperformance against the benchmark index, (gross performance +13.5% verses benchmark -6.6%), is a very satisfying result and speaks highly of the Manager's STEEPP process and the rigour and analytical discipline that goes with that. We are also pleased with Barramundi's total shareholder return of +21.6%1 and the adjusted NAV return of +10.6%2 in this volatile environment.

The COVID crisis remains unpredictable, as do markets and economies around the world. Markets can be volatile at the best of times but the on-goingworld-wide pandemic has introduced a new level of uncertainty.

As we have over the past six months, the board will continue to liaise closely with the Barramundi portfolio management team as circumstances develop over coming months. Apart from the weekly Net Asset Value advice to NZX and the quarterly Newsletter, the next report to shareholders is expected to be a three month update (July 2020 - September 2020 inclusive) at the annual shareholders' meeting on 23 October 2020. We look forward to updating many of you at that meeting."

Senior Portfolio Manager Robbie Urquhart said "The Barramundi portfolio performed admirably in a difficult year, with our portfolio performance coming from a wide number of companies, particularly those providing critical goods and services to customers across the healthcare and information technology sectors. This included companies such as Resmed, CSL, Sonic Healthcare and Nanosonics. COVID-19 is accelerating the global shift to the digital economy. This has benefitted the likes of data centre operator Next DC. Next DC has seen heightened demand for data capacity as more people work from home and need access to their company data and systems remotely."

Mr Urquhart said "Some of Barramundi's strong performance in the year has also come from unexpected sources. Ordinarily, in an economic downturn, global glove manufacturer Ansell would be impacted by a slowdown in activity. But COVID-19 has increased the focus on hygiene standards, driving strong demand for Ansell's products, making it one of our best performing companies this year. Having a blend of high quality companies in different industries and geographies pays off in unpredictable, volatile environments.

We have increased the strength of the Barramundi portfolio in the last few months. We added to our higher quality portfolio positions including the Australian banks, Brambles, Seek and Xero. We also seized the rare opportunity to add online classified advertising company REA Group to the portfolio at an opportune price during the market turmoil in March. And we added the high quality supermarket operator Woolworths to the portfolio in May."