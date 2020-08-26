Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Barramundi Limited    BRM   NZBRME0001S2

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barramundi : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Preliminary year end announcement - 30 June 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

Barramundi Limited results announcement

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Barramundi Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2020

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2019

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

15,668

+44%

operations

Total Revenue

15,668

+44%

Net profit/(loss) from

12,525

+69%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

12,525

+69%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$NZ 1.34 cents per share

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$NZ 0.00042935

Equity Security

Record Date

10 September 2020

Dividend Payment Date

25 September 2020

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$0.68

$0.69

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

The financial statements attached to this report have been audited by

the figures above necessary

PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy

to enable the figures to be

of the auditor's report applicable to the financial statements is

understood

attached to this announcement.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

W.A. Burns

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

W.A. Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

(09) 4840352

Contact email address

enquire@barramundi.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

26 August 2020

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
08/26BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 26/8/20 - $0.7423
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Prelimin..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Commenta..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : Quotation Notice - Barramundi Limited (âœBRMWFâ) Warr..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : pays performance fee
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (New Warrant Issue for Barramundi)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (Cleansing Notice BRMWF)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRMWF Warrant Terms Document)
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Shareholder Letter for BRMWF ..
PU
08/26BARRAMUNDI : New Warrant Issue for Barramundi (BRM Corporate Action 3.14.1)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net income 2019 7,43 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net cash 2019 118 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 8,52%
Capitalization 150 M 99,1 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barramundi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Manager-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED0.00%98
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.29%25 674
HAL TRUST-18.71%11 544
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.09%11 524
KINNEVIK AB 'B'44.10%10 411
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.97%7 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group