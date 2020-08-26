Barramundi : Strong result for Barramundi during uncertain times (BRM - Preliminary year end announcement - 30 June 2020)

Barramundi Limited results announcement
Results for announcement to the market
|
Name of issuer
|
|
|
Barramundi Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Period
|
|
|
12 months to 30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Reporting Period
|
|
|
12 months to 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
NZ$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (000s)
|
|
Percentage change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from continuing
|
|
15,668
|
+44%
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
15,668
|
+44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss) from
|
|
12,525
|
+69%
|
continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net profit/(loss)
|
|
12,525
|
+69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim/Final Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount per Quoted Equity
|
|
|
$NZ 1.34 cents per share
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imputed amount per Quoted
|
|
|
$NZ 0.00042935
|
|
|
Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
10 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payment Date
|
|
|
25 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
Prior comparable period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per
|
$0.68
|
|
$0.69
|
Quoted Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A brief explanation of any of
|
|
|
The financial statements attached to this report have been audited by
|
the figures above necessary
|
|
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy
|
to enable the figures to be
|
|
|
of the auditor's report applicable to the financial statements is
|
understood
|
|
|
attached to this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority for this announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of person authorised
|
|
|
W.A. Burns
|
|
|
to make this announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact person for this
|
|
|
W.A. Burns
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact phone number
|
(09) 4840352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact email address
|
|
|
enquire@barramundi.co.nz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of release through MAP
|
|
|
26 August 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
