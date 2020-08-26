Log in
Barramundi Limited    BRM

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

(BRM)
Barramundi : pays performance fee

08/26/2020

26 August 2020

Barramundi pays performance fee

Barramundi Limited (Barramundi) has paid a performance fee to the Manager, Fisher Funds Management Limited (Fisher Funds) for the year ended 30 June 2020. The performance fee is paid in accordance with the terms of the Management Agreement between Barramundi and Fisher Funds. The performance fee paid to Fisher Funds is $296,483 plus GST.

Barramundi's Manager, Fisher Funds, is eligible for a performance fee because the Barramundi portfolio achieved a return for the year to 30 June 2020 in excess of the Bank Bill Index rate plus 7% (the performance fee hurdle) and the High Water Mark (the highest net asset value at the end of the previous financial year in which a performance fee was paid, adjusted for changes in capital).

The performance fee, which is formula-driven, has been accrued in Barramundi's net asset value per share which is announced to NZX each week and at month end.

A new High Water Mark has now been set and in order for the Manager to achieve a performance fee for the 2021 financial year, Barramundi's performance will need to surpass the new High Water Mark as well as the performance fee hurdle.

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
