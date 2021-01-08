Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barratt Developments PLC    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(BDEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barratt Developments : may resume dividends as half-yearly home sales surge

01/08/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments said on Friday it expects to resume dividends next month, after posting a 14.3% jump in forward home sales for the first half as demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown lows.

Britain's housing market saw a strong end to 2020 with UK mortgage approvals scaling a 13-year peak, thanks to tax breaks and growing demand for spacious homes as people working from home during the pandemic reassess their need for space.

Construction sites have been exempt from the latest nationwide lockdown that started earlier this week.

"Nevertheless, we are mindful of the continued economic uncertainties arising from COVID-19 and the UK's new trading arrangement with the EU, together with the end of the stamp duty holiday and the changes to Help to Buy," Barratt said.

The company, which operates in England, Scotland and Wales, reported total forward sales of 13,588 homes for the period ended Dec. 31, up from 11,885 a year earlier.

The value of those sales rose 19.4% to 3.21 billion pounds ($4.36 billion).

The blue-chip company said strong demand in the first-half has reduced the availability of its products in the third quarter, adding that home completions in the second-half would be lower than the first.

Barratt said home completions were up 9.2% at 9,077, for the six months ended Dec. 31, following delays caused by the initial coronavirus lockdowns.

($1 = 0.7362 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
02:52aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : may resume dividends as half-yearly home sales surge
RE
02:52aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : May Resume Dividends in February; Fiscal H1 Home Completi..
MT
01/05BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : half-yearly sales release
2020Tesco Chair Expects Brexit Deal To Have 'Very Modest' Impact On UK Food Price..
MT
2020Tesco Storing up Long-Life Products to Prepare for Potential Post-Brexit Shor..
MT
2020No-deal Brexit worries drive UK mip-caps to worst day in 6-weeks
RE
2020Tesco's repayment of pandemic tax relief puts pressure on rivals
RE
2020Persimmon declares another interim dividend on robust home demand
RE
2020LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 as Brexit talks set to..
RE
2020GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: What the first results show
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 236 M 5 749 M 5 749 M
Net income 2021 512 M 695 M 695 M
Net cash 2021 563 M 765 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 6 984 M 9 467 M 9 479 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 655
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 686,95 GBX
Last Close Price 689,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Steven John Boyes Deputy Chief Executive, COO & Director
Jessica Elizabeth White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC2.84%9 467
D.R. HORTON, INC.-0.33%24 011
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-0.88%19 220
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.55%13 621
PERSIMMON PLC1.34%12 088
PULTEGROUP, INC.-1.46%10 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ