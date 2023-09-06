Consumer companies fell after a strong reading of services sector activity stirred worries about the outlook for interest rates.

The Institute for Supply Management's index barometer of U.S. business conditions at service companies such as restaurants and hotels strengthened to 54.5% in August from 52.7 in the prior month, accelerating to its headiest pace since February.

Demand for mortgages fell to the lowest level since December 1996, while purchase applications fell to a 28-year low, despite rates falling 10 basis points over the last week. The 30-year was averaging at 7.21%.

Shares of U.K. housebuilders led the London market lower Wednesday, after Barratt Developments, the largest by market capitalization, said rising mortgage rates had taken a bite out of its sales.

