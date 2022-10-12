Advanced search
    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(BDEV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:39 2022-10-12 am EDT
317.80 GBX   -7.35%
03:22aEuropean shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on U.S. probe report
RE
03:14aFTSE 100 Seen Higher; Focus on Gilts, Sterling After Bailey Remarks
DJ
02:34aBarratt Developments Expects FY23 Pretax Profit To Be Within Estimates
MT
European shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on U.S. probe report

10/12/2022 | 03:22am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares slipped again on Wednesday as a batch of mixed earnings reports heightened worries about the impact of tighter monetary policies and soaring inflation on corporate profits.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0706 GMT--its sixth consecutive session of losses--with real estate and banks leading the sectoral decline.

Weak results from Barratt Developments, Britain's largest housebuilder, sparked a selloff in the sector.

Philips fell 8.1% as the Dutch health technology company said its quarterly core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a massive charge on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.

Credit Suisse dropped 3.6% after Bloomberg reported the U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the Swiss lender continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after it paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement.

Among gainers, LVMH inched up 0.9% after the French luxury goods giant beat market forecasts for third-quarter sales as wealthy shoppers splashed on fashion and Americans in Europe made the most of the strong dollar.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -4.69% 326.5 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.72% 4.227 Delayed Quote.-50.57%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.36% 618.4 Real-time Quote.-16.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.26% 892.75 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
Analyst Recommendations on BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 5 227 M 5 806 M 5 806 M
Net income 2022 635 M 706 M 706 M
Net cash 2022 1 119 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 11,0%
Capitalization 3 457 M 3 840 M 3 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 517
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Barratt Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 343,00 GBX
Average target price 597,19 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Scott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Steven John Boyes Deputy Chief Executive, COO & Director
Nina Stephanie Bibby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-54.14%3 840
D.R. HORTON, INC.-32.96%25 092
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.48%13 470
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.12%11 222
PULTEGROUP, INC.-30.11%9 228
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.80%5 532