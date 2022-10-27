Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barratt Developments PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(BDEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
384.25 GBX   +1.57%
05:18aIN BRIEF: Barratt hires 3i COO Jasi Halal as non-executive director
AI
10/26LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Strong sterling growth holds FTSE 100 back
AI
10/26JPMorgan Lowers Barratt Developments PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Barratt hires 3i COO Jasi Halal as non-executive director

10/27/2022 | 05:18am EDT
Barratt Developments PLC on Thursday - Leicestershire-based housebuilder - Names Jasi Hala as new independent non-executive director, with effect from January 1. Halal serves as chief operating officer at FTSE 100-listed private equity and venture capital firm 3i Group PLC, and as a non-executive director at filtration manufacturer Porvair PLC.

Current stock price: 383.80 pence, up 1.5% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 43%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP PLC 0.00% 1174.75 Delayed Quote.-18.94%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 1.31% 383.4 Delayed Quote.-49.43%
FTSE 100 0.25% 7073.53 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
PORVAIR PLC 1.48% 550 Delayed Quote.-24.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 227 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
Net income 2022 635 M 737 M 737 M
Net cash 2022 1 119 M 1 298 M 1 298 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 9,97%
Capitalization 3 795 M 4 403 M 4 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 517
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 378,30 GBX
Average target price 532,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Scott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Steven John Boyes Deputy Chief Executive, COO & Director
Nina Stephanie Bibby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-49.43%4 403
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.56%26 169
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.25%13 580
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.36%11 196
PULTEGROUP, INC.-31.98%8 858
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-6.45%5 351