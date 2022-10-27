IN BRIEF: Barratt hires 3i COO Jasi Halal as non-executive director

Barratt Developments PLC on Thursday - Leicestershire-based housebuilder - Names Jasi Hala as new independent non-executive director, with effect from January 1. Halal serves as chief operating officer at FTSE 100-listed private equity and venture capital firm 3i Group PLC, and as a non-executive director at filtration manufacturer Porvair PLC.

Current stock price: 383.80 pence, up 1.5% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 43%

