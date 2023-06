Barratt Developments PLC is one of the leading British builders of single-family homes. The group also develops and manages real estate properties. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction and sales of houses (97.8%): 17,908 houses sold in 2021/22 under the names Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, Barratt London and Wilson Bowden; - development and management of real estate properties (2.2%): offices, businesses, warehouses, etc. All net sales are in the United Kingdom.

Sector Homebuilding