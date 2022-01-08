Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barratt Developments PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDEV   GB0000811801

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(BDEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK to seek extra 4 billion pounds from builders over flammable cladding - BBC

01/08/2022 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Grenfell tower is seen shrouded by scaffolding and covers two years after the tower fire in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will seek an extra 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) from property developers to fund repairs to dangerous apartment blocks, in the wake of a fire that killed more than 70 people in 2017, the BBC reported.

The deadly blaze at Grenfell Tower, a 23-storey social housing block in west London, revealed the widespread use of flammable cladding on apartment blocks across the country, requiring expensive removal or round-the-clock fire watches.

The government has committed around 5 billion pounds for repairs so far, and last year imposed a levy on housebuilders to raise 2 billion pounds towards the cost over the next 10 years.

The BBC published government correspondence late on Friday showing that ministers would seek a further 4 billion pounds from developers to fund repairs to a wider range of apartment blocks and reduce costs for the apartments' leaseholders.

"You may use a high-level 'threat' of tax or legal solutions in discussions with developers as a means to obtaining voluntary contributions from them," Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Michael Gove, secretary of state for housing.

The money would be used to provide government grants to fund repairs for blocks with a height of at least 11 metres (36 ft). Previously only government loans had been available for blocks that were less than 18.5 metres high.

However, Clarke told Gove that if the property developers would not pay up, he would have to find the money from the existing housing budget.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities had no immediate comment.

Legal liability for the repairs is disputed, and in practice the leaseholders of individual apartments have often faced bills for tens of thousands of pounds each for repairs from the owners of the apartment blocks.

Developers who have had to pay out to replace cladding include Barratt and Persimmon.

($1 = 0.7361 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -0.73% 734 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
PERSIMMON PLC -0.14% 2796 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
All news about BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
05:05aUK to seek extra 4 billion pounds from builders over flammable cladding - BBC
RE
01/06DAVID THOMAS : Lawyer for Maxwell juror has defended fake heiress, Alec Baldwin stalker
RE
01/06Lawyer for Maxwell juror has defended fake heiress, Alec Baldwin stalker
RE
2021CMA action frees leaseholders from costly contract terms
AQ
2021UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey drops rent-doubling clauses after settlement
RE
2021Berkeley raises profit outlook as sales hit pre-pandemic levels
RE
2021Jefferies Keeps Barratt Developments At Buy, Trims PT
MT
2021Berenberg Lifts Barratt Developments To Buy From Hold, Trims PT
MT
2021LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 declines as soaring inflation boosts rate-hike bets
RE
2021Wincanton CFO to Resign to Take Same Role at Countryside Properties
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 137 M 6 979 M 6 979 M
Net income 2022 760 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net cash 2022 1 220 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 7 510 M 10 191 M 10 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 329
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barratt Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 735,40 GBX
Average target price 859,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Fraser Thomas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Scott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Steven John Boyes Deputy Chief Executive, COO & Director
Nina Stephanie Bibby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-1.68%10 191
D.R. HORTON, INC.-12.18%36 152
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.85%14 591
PULTEGROUP, INC.-8.54%13 933
PERSIMMON PLC-2.17%12 095
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER2.68%9 859