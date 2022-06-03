Log in
    BRLL   US0684281019

BARREL ENERGY, INC.

(BRLL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/03 03:50:06 pm EDT
0.0330 USD   +20.00%
03:52pBARREL ENERGY : Financials 03/31/22 Amended
PU
03/20BARREL ENERGY : Disclosure for 12/31/21
PU
03/20BARREL ENERGY : Financials to 12/31/21
PU
Barrel Energy : Financials 03/31/22 Amended

06/03/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
BARREL ENERGY INC

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,700

$

--

Prepaid

--

50,000

Total current assets

10,700

50,000

Right to use asset, operating lease, net of amortization-related party

2,813,466

3,141.074

Total assets

$

2,824,166

$

3,191,074

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities:

Bank overdraft

$

--

$

167

Accounts payable and accrued expense

1,612,429

1,261,019

Advances from shareholder

13,202

13,202

Accrued expense - relate parties

542,555

410,260

Convertible notes - net of unamortized debt discount

1,364,173

1,211,020

Derivative liability

1,659,665

1,666,327

Notes payable

32,925

--

Operating lease liability, current portion-related party

301,720

301,720

Current liabilities

5,526,450

1,762,299

Operating lease liability- related party

2,737,666

3,065,274

Total liabilities

8,264,115

7,952,114

Commitments and Contingencies

--

--

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, zero issued

and outstanding, respectively

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 authorized,

312,629,984 and 312,629,984 issued and outstanding, respectively

312,694

312,694

Additional paid-in capital

20,049,452

20,049,452

Stock not issued

40,000

40,000

Accumulated deficit

(25,842,095)

(25,163,186)

Total Stockholders' deficit

(5,439,949

(4,761,040)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

2,824,166

$ 3,191,074

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.

BARREL ENERGY INC

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses:

Consulting expense

$ 107,100

$ 179,059

$ 224,650

$298,535

Rent

150,500

250,500

301,000

301,000

General and administrative expense

43,086

334,706

71,601

346,943

Loss from operations

(300,686)

(664,265)

(597,251)

(946,478)

Other income (expense)

Gain on debt forgiveness

50,160

--

(2,026)

Original note discount

(1,200)

--

(1.200)

--

Loss on investment

(50,000)

--

(50,000)

--

Gain(loss) on extinguishment of debt

(1,102,872)

--

13,047

--

Change in fair value

(1,102,872)

(2,409,891)

6,662

(3,190,476)

Interest expense

(26,280)

(14,529)

(50,167)

(57,548)

Total other expense

(1,102,872))

(2,374,260)

(81,658)

(3,250,050)

Net income (loss)

$ (1,403,558)

$ (3,038,525)

$(678,909)

$ (4,196,528)

Net income (loss) per common share, basic

and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding, basic and diluted

312,629,984

300,105,041

312,629,984

295,548,831

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements

BARREL ENERGY INC

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

Additional

Stock

Total

Common Stock

Paid-In

Subscription

Accumulative

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Receivable

Deficit

Equity (Deficit)

Balance at September 30, 2020

291,629,984

$ 291,629

$19,154,944

$40,000

$(21,206,197)

$

(1,179,624)

Net loss

--

--

--

--

(1,158,003)

(1,158,003)

Balance at December 31, 2020

291,629,894

291,629

19,154,944

40,000

(22,364,200)

(2,877,627)

Common stock issued for debt conversion

20,250,000

20,250

168,6888

--

--

188,938

Common stock returned

(21,580,420)

(21,580)

21,250

--

--

--

Common stock issued for cashless warrants

9,270,429

9,270

(9,270)

--

--

--

Effect on APIC of debt conversion

--

--

690,541

--

--

690,541

Net loss

--

--

--

--

(3,038,525)

(3,038,525)

Balance at March 31, 2021

299,569,984

$299,569

$20,026,483

$ 40,000

$25,402,725

$

(5,036,673)

Balance at September 30, 2021

312,694,984

312,629

20,049,452

40,000

(25,163,186)

(4,761,040)

Net income

--

--

--

--

724,649

724,649

Balance at December 31, 2021

312,694,984

312,694

20,049,452

40,000

(24,438,537)

(4,036,391)

Net loss

--

--

--

--

(1,403,558)

(1,403,558)

Balance at March 31, 2022

312,694,984

$312,694

$20,049,452

$40,000

$ (25,842,095)

$

(5,439,949)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.

BARREL ENGERGY INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Change in fair value of derivative liability Right to use lease

Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid

Operating lease liability- related party Accounts payable and accrued expense Accounts payable - related party

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows from financing activities:

Bank overdraft

Proceeds from convertible notes

Notes payable

Repayment of notes payable

Net cash provided by financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash

Cash - beginning of year

Cash - end of year

SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURES: Interest paid

Income taxes paid

NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued for debt conversion

Effect on APIC upon conversion of debt Common stock issued for cashless warrants Common stock returned to treasury

2022 2021

$ (678,909) $ (4,196,528)

(6,662) 3,190,476

327,608 327,608

50,000 (50,000)

(327,828) (327,608)

339,563 285,668

132,295 (115,022)

(163,933) (833,220)

  1. (67)
    165,000 849,000

9,800

--

  • (10,000)
    174,633 838,933

10,700

5,713

--

--

$

10,700

$

5,713

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

--

$

188,938

$

--

$

690,541

$

--

$

9,270

$

--

$

21,580

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.

BARREL ENERGY INC

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

NOTE 1 - NATURE OF BUSINESS

BARREL ENERGY INC. is a Nevada corporation, incorporated January 17, 2014, which was engaged historically in the oil and gas sector of the energy industry. In January 2019, the Company terminated the agreement. The Company entered into an agreement in the lithium exploration business but terminated the contract. The Company has leased land in central California to grow hemp for extracting CBD and the use of fiber in clothing and other materials. The Company has reengaged in the lithium battery business under new agreement subsequent to the filing of this report.

On April 11, 2019, the Company amended its articles of incorporation to increase its number of authorized shares of common stock from 75,000,000 to 450,000,000.

The occurrence of an uncontrollable event such as the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect our operations. A pandemic typically results in social distancing, travel bans, and quarantine. This may limit access to our, suppliers, management, support staff and professional advisors. Although the Company's operations are virtual, we depend on numerous third party consultants and contract suppliers so we cannot measure the impact on our operations or financial condition at this point in time.

NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Accounting Method

The Company's financial statements are prepared using the accrual method of accounting in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The Company has elected a fiscal year ending on September 30.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company considers all highly liquid investments purchased with an original maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents.

Property and equipment

Property and equipment are carried at the cost of acquisition and depreciated over the estimated useful lives of the assets. Costs associated with repair and maintenance is expensed as incurred. Costs associated with improvements which extend the life, increase the capacity or improve the efficiency of our property and equipment are capitalized and depreciated over the remaining life of the related asset. Gains and losses on dispositions of equipment are reflected in operations. Depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets.

Impairment of Long-lived Assets

The Company reviews the carrying value of its long-lived assets annually or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the historical cost carrying value of an asset may no longer be appropriate. The Company assesses recoverability of the asset by comparing the undiscounted future net cash flows expected to result from the asset to its carrying value. If the carrying value exceeds the undiscounted future net cash flows of the asset, an impairment loss is measured and recognized.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barrel Energy Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 19:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
