Barrel Energy : Financials 03/31/22 Amended

Right to use asset, operating lease, net of amortization-related party
2,813,466
3,141.074
Total assets
$
2,824,166
$
3,191,074
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Bank overdraft
$
--
$
167
Accounts payable and accrued expense
1,612,429
1,261,019
Advances from shareholder
13,202
13,202
Accrued expense - relate parties
542,555
410,260
Convertible notes - net of unamortized debt discount
1,364,173
1,211,020
Derivative liability
1,659,665
1,666,327
Notes payable
32,925
--
Operating lease liability, current portion-related party
301,720
301,720
Current liabilities
5,526,450
1,762,299
Operating lease liability- related party
2,737,666
3,065,274
Total liabilities
8,264,115
7,952,114
Commitments and Contingencies
--
--
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, zero issued
and outstanding, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 authorized,
312,629,984 and 312,629,984 issued and outstanding, respectively
312,694
312,694
Additional paid-in capital
20,049,452
20,049,452
Stock not issued
40,000
40,000
Accumulated deficit
(25,842,095)
(25,163,186)
Total Stockholders' deficit
(5,439,949
(4,761,040)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
2,824,166
$ 3,191,074
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.
BARREL ENERGY INC
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses:
Consulting expense
$ 107,100
$ 179,059
$ 224,650
$298,535
Rent
150,500
250,500
301,000
301,000
General and administrative expense
43,086
334,706
71,601
346,943
Loss from operations
(300,686)
(664,265)
(597,251)
(946,478)
Other income (expense)
Gain on debt forgiveness
50,160
--
(2,026)
Original note discount
(1,200)
--
(1.200)
--
Loss on investment
(50,000)
--
(50,000)
--
Gain(loss) on extinguishment of debt
(1,102,872)
--
13,047
--
Change in fair value
(1,102,872)
(2,409,891)
6,662
(3,190,476)
Interest expense
(26,280)
(14,529)
(50,167)
(57,548)
Total other expense
(1,102,872))
(2,374,260)
(81,658)
(3,250,050)
Net income (loss)
$ (1,403,558)
$ (3,038,525)
$(678,909)
$ (4,196,528)
Net income (loss) per common share, basic
and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.01)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding, basic and diluted
312,629,984
300,105,041
312,629,984
295,548,831
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements
BARREL ENERGY INC
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)
Additional
Stock
Total
Common Stock
Paid-In
Subscription
Accumulative
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Receivable
Deficit
Equity (Deficit)
Balance at September 30, 2020
291,629,984
$ 291,629
$19,154,944
$40,000
$(21,206,197)
$
(1,179,624)
Net loss
--
--
--
--
(1,158,003)
(1,158,003)
Balance at December 31, 2020
291,629,894
291,629
19,154,944
40,000
(22,364,200)
(2,877,627)
Common stock issued for debt conversion
20,250,000
20,250
168,6888
--
--
188,938
Common stock returned
(21,580,420)
(21,580)
21,250
--
--
--
Common stock issued for cashless warrants
9,270,429
9,270
(9,270)
--
--
--
Effect on APIC of debt conversion
--
--
690,541
--
--
690,541
Net loss
--
--
--
--
(3,038,525)
(3,038,525)
Balance at March 31, 2021
299,569,984
$299,569
$20,026,483
$ 40,000
$25,402,725
$
(5,036,673)
Balance at September 30, 2021
312,694,984
312,629
20,049,452
40,000
(25,163,186)
(4,761,040)
Net income
--
--
--
--
724,649
724,649
Balance at December 31, 2021
312,694,984
312,694
20,049,452
40,000
(24,438,537)
(4,036,391)
Net loss
--
--
--
--
(1,403,558)
(1,403,558)
Balance at March 31, 2022
312,694,984
$312,694
$20,049,452
$40,000
$ (25,842,095)
$
(5,439,949)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.
BARREL ENGERGY INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Change in fair value of derivative liability Right to use lease
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid
Operating lease liability- related party Accounts payable and accrued expense Accounts payable - related party
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Bank overdraft
Proceeds from convertible notes
Notes payable
Repayment of notes payable
Net cash provided by financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash
Cash - beginning of year
Cash - end of year
SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURES: Interest paid
Income taxes paid
NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued for debt conversion
Effect on APIC upon conversion of debt Common stock issued for cashless warrants Common stock returned to treasury
2022 2021
$ (678,909) $ (4,196,528)
(6,662) 3,190,476
327,608 327,608
50,000 (50,000)
(327,828) (327,608)
339,563 285,668
132,295 (115,022)
(163,933) (833,220)
(67)
165,000 849,000
9,800
--
(10,000)
174,633 838,933
10,700
5,713
--
--
$
10,700
$
5,713
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
--
$
188,938
$
--
$
690,541
$
--
$
9,270
$
--
$
21,580
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.
BARREL ENERGY INC
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
NOTE 1 - NATURE OF BUSINESS
BARREL ENERGY INC. is a Nevada corporation, incorporated January 17, 2014, which was engaged historically in the oil and gas sector of the energy industry. In January 2019, the Company terminated the agreement. The Company entered into an agreement in the lithium exploration business but terminated the contract. The Company has leased land in central California to grow hemp for extracting CBD and the use of fiber in clothing and other materials. The Company has reengaged in the lithium battery business under new agreement subsequent to the filing of this report.
On April 11, 2019, the Company amended its articles of incorporation to increase its number of authorized shares of common stock from 75,000,000 to 450,000,000.
The occurrence of an uncontrollable event such as the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect our operations. A pandemic typically results in social distancing, travel bans, and quarantine. This may limit access to our, suppliers, management, support staff and professional advisors. Although the Company's operations are virtual, we depend on numerous third party consultants and contract suppliers so we cannot measure the impact on our operations or financial condition at this point in time.
NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Accounting Method
The Company's financial statements are prepared using the accrual method of accounting in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The Company has elected a fiscal year ending on September 30.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
The Company considers all highly liquid investments purchased with an original maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents.
Property and equipment
Property and equipment are carried at the cost of acquisition and depreciated over the estimated useful lives of the assets. Costs associated with repair and maintenance is expensed as incurred. Costs associated with improvements which extend the life, increase the capacity or improve the efficiency of our property and equipment are capitalized and depreciated over the remaining life of the related asset. Gains and losses on dispositions of equipment are reflected in operations. Depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets.
Impairment of Long-lived Assets
The Company reviews the carrying value of its long-lived assets annually or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the historical cost carrying value of an asset may no longer be appropriate. The Company assesses recoverability of the asset by comparing the undiscounted future net cash flows expected to result from the asset to its carrying value. If the carrying value exceeds the undiscounted future net cash flows of the asset, an impairment loss is measured and recognized.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.