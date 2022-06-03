Barrel Energy : Financials 03/31/22 Amended

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

NOTE 1 - NATURE OF BUSINESS

BARREL ENERGY INC. is a Nevada corporation, incorporated January 17, 2014, which was engaged historically in the oil and gas sector of the energy industry. In January 2019, the Company terminated the agreement. The Company entered into an agreement in the lithium exploration business but terminated the contract. The Company has leased land in central California to grow hemp for extracting CBD and the use of fiber in clothing and other materials. The Company has reengaged in the lithium battery business under new agreement subsequent to the filing of this report.

On April 11, 2019, the Company amended its articles of incorporation to increase its number of authorized shares of common stock from 75,000,000 to 450,000,000.

The occurrence of an uncontrollable event such as the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect our operations. A pandemic typically results in social distancing, travel bans, and quarantine. This may limit access to our, suppliers, management, support staff and professional advisors. Although the Company's operations are virtual, we depend on numerous third party consultants and contract suppliers so we cannot measure the impact on our operations or financial condition at this point in time.

NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Accounting Method

The Company's financial statements are prepared using the accrual method of accounting in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The Company has elected a fiscal year ending on September 30.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company considers all highly liquid investments purchased with an original maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents.

Property and equipment

Property and equipment are carried at the cost of acquisition and depreciated over the estimated useful lives of the assets. Costs associated with repair and maintenance is expensed as incurred. Costs associated with improvements which extend the life, increase the capacity or improve the efficiency of our property and equipment are capitalized and depreciated over the remaining life of the related asset. Gains and losses on dispositions of equipment are reflected in operations. Depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets.

Impairment of Long-lived Assets

The Company reviews the carrying value of its long-lived assets annually or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the historical cost carrying value of an asset may no longer be appropriate. The Company assesses recoverability of the asset by comparing the undiscounted future net cash flows expected to result from the asset to its carrying value. If the carrying value exceeds the undiscounted future net cash flows of the asset, an impairment loss is measured and recognized.