Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Barrel Energy, Inc.    BRLL

BARREL ENERGY, INC.

(BRLL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/08 10:36:36 am
0.1599 USD   -12.24%
04:30aBarrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada
GL
01/28UPDATE : Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
GL
01/28DELETED : Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada

02/08/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce the opening of the company’s research and technology center in Las Vegas, NV. The facility will strengthen Barrels’ green-energy product development and various collaborative technology efforts.

Barrel recognizes the current deficiencies, as well as the massive potential, in the Lithium-ion battery supply chain as market and environmental forces propel the coming dominance of Zero-Emission vehicles with companies like Tesla, GM, Ford, Apple and others drive this vital technology. Despite their current market share, Electric Vehicles (EVs) are currently the fastest growing segment of the auto industry.

The new center will be the locus for Barrel’s efforts into Lithium-Ion Battery metal recycling as well as potential battery development and direct metal ion extraction. Barrel intends to immerse itself into the key materials and technology that will underpin this decades coming surge in EV dominance.

Additionally, a section of the center will be dedicated to developmental support and on-site innovative I.P. efforts as Barrel finalizes its discussions with a number of next-level software and related technology partnerships.  

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America.

Contact:
Louis Silver, Director of Corporate Communications
lsilver35@verizon.net
+1-610-710-1303

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BARREL ENERGY, INC.
04:30aBarrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada
GL
01/28UPDATE : Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
GL
01/28DELETED : Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY INC : Is Active in Both the Cultivation and Production of Hemp
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2020BARREL ENERGY : Anuraag Sunder to Join Barrel Energy Managing Director India
AQ
2020Barrel Energy Provides Shareholder Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,72 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,56x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart BARREL ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barrel Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Steven Alford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpreet Singh Sangha Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARREL ENERGY, INC.4,040.91%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.08%60 057
CNOOC LIMITED18.66%49 070
EOG RESOURCES, INC.13.52%33 025
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.52%29 911
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY12.60%27 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ