- Q4 2023 Net Income of $14.6 Million, or $2.16 per Diluted Share -

- Full Year 2023 Net Income of $50.6 Million, or $7.39 per Diluted Share -

VANCOUVER, Wash. , Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Prior Year Quarter

Revenues up 2% to $276.7 million.

Gross billings up 5% to $2.05 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 2%.

Increase in net income to $14.6 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to $11.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share.

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary vs. 2022

Revenues up 1% to $1.07 billion.

Gross billings up 4% to $7.72 billion.

Average WSEs up 2%.

Net income of $50.6 million, or $7.39 per diluted share, compared to $47.3 million, or $6.54 per diluted share.

“2023 was another year of significant accomplishments and solid execution for BBSI,” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer. “During the year, we experienced consistent momentum in our sales pipeline, bringing in a record number of new WSEs from new customer additions, and we continued the trend of strong client retention. These results underscore our compelling product, now enhanced with a health benefits offering, and increased effectiveness in our sales and marketing efforts. We expect the momentum of strong controllable growth to continue into 2024 as our value proposition continues to improve.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 2% to $276.7 million compared to $272.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total gross billings in the fourth quarter increased 5% to $2.05 billion compared to $1.95 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in PEO services, specifically increased WSEs from net new clients and higher average billings per WSE, offset in part by reductions in WSEs at existing clients.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and benefited from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $5.4 million. This compares to 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $0.6 million.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $14.6 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to $11.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues in 2023 increased 1% to $1.07 billion compared to $1.05 billion in 2022.

Total gross billings in 2023 increased 4% to $7.72 billion compared to $7.39 billion in 2022 (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was primarily due to an increase in average WSEs and higher average billings per WSE, offset in part by reductions in WSEs at existing clients.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.7% in 2023 and benefited from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $14.9 million. This compares to 2.9% in 2022, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $13.4 million.

Net income in 2023 increased to $50.6 million, or $7.39 per diluted share, compared to $47.3 million, or $6.54 per diluted share, in 2022.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash and investments were $152.2 million compared to $129.2 million at September 30, 2023. BBSI remained debt free at year end.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 28, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased 45,800 shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $111.38. At December 31, 2023, approximately $59.0 million remained available under the repurchase program.

In total in 2023, BBSI repurchased more than $34 million of stock at an average price of $91.15 per share. The Company also paid over $8 million in dividends for the year, bringing total capital returned to shareholders in 2023 to more than $42 million.

Outlook

In 2024, BBSI expects the following:

Gross billings growth of 6% to 8%

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 5%

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.95% to 3.15%

Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13744439

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 28, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13744439

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billings $ 2,051,922 $ 1,948,591 $ 7,716,152 $ 7,393,808 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,791,792 $ 1,697,514 $ 6,711,115 $ 6,425,286

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 PEO and staffing wages 87.3% 87.1% 87.0% 86.9% Payroll taxes and benefits 6.9% 6.8% 7.2% 7.0% Workers' compensation 2.6% 3.0% 2.7% 2.9% Gross margin 3.2% 3.1% 3.1% 3.2%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 % Change 2022 % Change 2021 Average WSEs 126,492 2.2% 123,761 6.0% 116,791 Ending WSEs 126,446 3.4% 122,306 5.3% 116,154





(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 % Change 2022 % Change 2021 Average WSEs 124,306 1.9% 122,001 8.0% 112,928 Ending WSEs 126,446 3.4% 122,306 5.3% 116,154

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas; the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the effects of conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,168 $ 91,423 Investments 81,027 68,325 Trade accounts receivable, net 171,407 163,838 Income taxes receivable 7,987 — Prepaid expenses and other 18,443 19,787 Restricted cash and investments 97,470 110,989 Total current assets 447,502 454,362 Property, equipment and software, net 50,295 45,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,898 19,804 Restricted cash and investments 145,583 104,277 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 6,222 3,281 Deferred income taxes 4,218 11,440 Total assets $ 721,538 $ 686,938 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,593 $ 8,264 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 234,080 222,331 Income taxes payable — 610 Current operating lease liabilities 6,623 6,957 Current premium payable 35,276 18,920 Other accrued liabilities 9,412 12,683 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 50,006 62,917 Safety incentives liability 1,262 2,049 Total current liabilities 343,252 334,731 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 117,757 153,070 Long-term premium payable 37,812 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,590 14,225 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 8,987 7,070 Stockholders' equity 199,140 177,842 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 721,538 $ 686,938





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Professional employer services $ 254,282 $ 243,189 $ 982,268 $ 937,363 Staffing services 22,400 28,761 87,039 116,963 Total revenues 276,682 271,950 1,069,307 1,054,326 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 16,743 21,453 65,042 87,944 Payroll taxes and benefits 141,363 131,715 555,758 522,392 Workers' compensation 52,963 58,076 205,975 209,145 Total cost of revenues 211,069 211,244 826,775 819,481 Gross margin 65,613 60,706 242,532 234,845 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,578 44,204 174,772 169,642 Depreciation and amortization 1,837 1,643 7,110 6,228 Income from operations 18,198 14,859 60,650 58,975 Other income (expense): Investment income, net 1,787 1,686 8,643 6,476 Interest expense (48 ) (39 ) (166 ) (141 ) Other, net (232 ) (77 ) (139 ) (7 ) Other income, net 1,507 1,570 8,338 6,328 Income before income taxes 19,705 16,429 68,988 65,303 Provision for income taxes 5,147 4,901 18,376 18,035 Net income $ 14,558 $ 11,528 $ 50,612 $ 47,268 Basic income per common share $ 2.20 $ 1.67 $ 7.52 $ 6.63 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 6,605 6,918 6,731 7,130 Diluted income per common share $ 2.16 $ 1.64 $ 7.39 $ 6.54 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 6,739 7,048 6,849 7,226

