BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

(BBSI)
Barrett Business Services : BBSI Sets September 2020 Virtual Conference Schedule

09/08/2020 | 03:20pm EDT
BBSI Sets September 2020 Virtual Conference Schedule
VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Barrett Business Services, Inc. ('BBSI' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2020:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. PT

Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 23rd at 9:15 a.m. PT

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company's investor relations team at BBSI@gatewayir.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 31 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Released September 3, 2020

Disclaimer

Barrett Business Services Inc. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 19:19:06 UTC
