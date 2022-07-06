Log in
    BBSI   US0684631080

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

(BBSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
73.96 USD   +2.01%
04:14pBARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQGS : BBSI) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQGS : BBSI) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
Barrett Business Services : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Blotz Gerald
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC [BBSI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive VP & COO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
8100 N.E. PARKWAY DRIVE, SUITE 200
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
VANCOUVER WA 98662
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Blotz Gerald
8100 N.E. PARKWAY DRIVE, SUITE 200

VANCOUVER, WA98662

Executive VP & COO
Signatures
/s/ Anthony Harris, as attorney-in-fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common stock.
(2) The Restricted Stock Units vest in four annual installments beginning July 1, 2019, and will be settled by delivery of unrestricted shares of common stock on the vesting date.
(3) The Restricted Stock Units vest in four annual installments beginning July 1, 2020, and will be settled by delivery of unrestricted shares of common stock on the vesting date.
(4) The Restricted Stock Units vest in four annual installments beginning July 1, 2021, and will be settled by delivery of unrestricted shares of common stock on the vesting date.
(5) The Restricted Stock Units vest in four annual installments beginning July 1, 2022, and will be settled by delivery of unrestricted shares of common stock on the vesting date.
(6) The Restricted Stock Units vest in four annual installments beginning July 1, 2023, and will be settled by delivery of unrestricted shares of common stock on the vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Barrett Business Services Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 049 M - -
Net income 2022 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 531 M 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 121 660
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 72,50 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Harris CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Meeker Chairman
Chris Richards Chief Information Officer
Gerald R. Blotz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.6.49%531
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.24%48 547
PAYCHEX, INC.-15.33%41 594
TRINET GROUP, INC.-18.33%4 863
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-18.97%2 244
BENEFIT ONE INC.-62.15%2 185