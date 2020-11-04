Log in
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

(BBSI)
Barrett Business Services : XBRL Q3 2020

11/04/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol BBSI
Entity Registrant Name BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC
Entity Central Index Key 0000902791
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 7,646,324
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code MD
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 0-21886
Entity Tax Identification Number 52-0812977
Entity Address, Address Line One 8100 NE Parkway Drive
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 200
Entity Address, City or Town Vancouver
Entity Address, State or Province WA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 98662
City Area Code 360
Local Phone Number 828-0700

Disclaimer

Barrett Business Services Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:45:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 883 M - -
Net income 2020 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 127 085
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 77,50 $
Last Close Price 64,20 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,03%
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Meeker Chairman
Gerald R. Blotz Chief Operating Officer-Field Operations & VP
Anthony J. Harris CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Jon L. Justesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.-29.03%490
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.42%65 442
PAYCHEX, INC.1.74%31 111
TRINET GROUP, INC.25.54%4 736
BENEFIT ONE INC.21.05%4 056
SMS CO., LTD.1.65%2 596
