Barrett Business Services : XBRL Q3 2020
11/04/2020 | 05:46pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Amendment Flag
false
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Trading Symbol
BBSI
Entity Registrant Name
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC
Entity Central Index Key
0000902791
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
7,646,324
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
MD
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
0-21886
Entity Tax Identification Number
52-0812977
Entity Address, Address Line One
8100 NE Parkway Drive
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 200
Entity Address, City or Town
Vancouver
Entity Address, State or Province
WA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
98662
City Area Code
360
Local Phone Number
828-0700
