Barrick CEO says tie-up with Freeport would have been logical move

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Chief
Executive Mark Bristow said on Monday a combination with copper
miner Freeport McMoRan "had a lot of logic to it" even
though a deal between the companies did not pan out.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson told Reuters last week that he
has no desire to combine Freeport with Barrick or another gold
producer, saying such a deal didn't make sense.
"That's Richard's position and I respect that," Bristow said
during a webcast at the BMO Capital Markets Metals and Mines
conference. "It didn't work out, but it certainly had a lot of
logic to it."
Bristow said there is a growing role for copper in Barrick's
portfolio but his first priority is to expand assets the
Toronto-based miner already owns.
He expressed interest in Freeport last year, but rising
copper prices have pushed up the U.S. miner's relative stock
market valuation.
Bristow said last month that Barrick had successfully turned
around its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia and could be interested
in buying a smelter.
(Reporting by Jeff Lewis, Editing by Franklin Paul and Paul
Simao)