MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corporation    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick, Chinese firm to challenge PNG's 'purported grant' of mine lease

08/28/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto

Barrick Gold and a Chinese partner on Friday said they would challenge Papua New Guinea's apparent move to grant a 20-year lease for the Porgera gold mine to a state-backed firm, the latest escalation in their dispute with the country.

Barrick Niugini Ltd (BNL), the joint venture that operates Porgera, said in a statement that it would challenge the "purported grant" of the special mining lease by PNG Prime Minister James Marape to state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd as "unlawful and invalid."

Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued PNG's government after it refused to extend the mine's lease in April because of community unrest and pollution concerns. A prolonged shutdown could jeopardize the mine's future, Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow has said.

In its release, BNL said it "will take steps to challenge the purported grant" on Aug. 25 of a 20-year mine lease to Kumul.

A Barrick spokeswoman declined comment on what those steps would entail.

The Canadian miner in July served a dispute notice to the PNG government and said it would seek international arbitration to resolve the impasse.

A spokesman for Marape did not confirm whether the lease was granted to Kumul in a text message exchange with Reuters on Friday.

The Prime Minister said in a statement earlier in the week that the government wants to reopen the mine, but that the lease had reverted to the state. He has previously said the government wished to operate the mine itself.

The Porgera joint venture is owned by Barrick and China's Zijin Mining Group, each with 47.5%, with the remainder owned by local landowners and the Enga provincial government.

By Jeff Lewis

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 000 M - -
Net income 2020 1 935 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 50 773 M 50 848 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,55 $
Last Close Price 28,56 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.28%50 756
NEWMONT CORPORATION49.04%52 059
POLYUS155.86%32 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.74.64%23 042
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED28.88%19 193
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.70%18 935
