    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-08-26 pm EDT
20.05 CAD   -5.20%
03:13pBarrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:11pGold Closes With a Loss Following a Hawkish Speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$21.60; Settles at US$1,749.80 per Ounce
MT
Barrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently at $15.44, down $0.93 or 5.65%


--Would be lowest close since Aug. 3, 2022, when it closed at $15.20

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2021, when it fell 6.33%

--Snaps a four day winning streak

--Down 1.87% month-to-date

--Down 18.71% year-to-date

--Down 72.24% from its all-time closing high of $55.63 on April 21, 2011

--Down 23.69% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 27, 2021), when it closed at $20.24

--Down 39.62% from its 52-week closing high of $25.58 on April 13, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 52-week closing low of $14.91 on July 25, 2022

--Traded as low as $15.43; lowest intraday level since Aug. 5, 2022, when it hit $15.20

--Down 5.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 7.4%


All data as of 2:53:05 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1513ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -5.30% 20.05 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
GOLD -1.14% 1736.88 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 738 M - -
Net income 2022 1 635 M - -
Net cash 2022 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 28 936 M 28 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,34 $
Average target price 23,01 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer
John Lawson Thornton Co-Chairman
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.06%28 936
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.22%35 827
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-14.26%20 754
POLYUS-35.94%18 803
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.70%14 835
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-25.49%11 721