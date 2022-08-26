Barrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently at $15.44, down $0.93 or 5.65%
--Would be lowest close since Aug. 3, 2022, when it closed at $15.20
--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2021, when it fell 6.33%
--Snaps a four day winning streak
--Down 1.87% month-to-date
--Down 18.71% year-to-date
--Down 72.24% from its all-time closing high of $55.63 on April 21, 2011
--Down 23.69% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 27, 2021), when it closed at $20.24
--Down 39.62% from its 52-week closing high of $25.58 on April 13, 2022
--Up 3.59% from its 52-week closing low of $14.91 on July 25, 2022
--Traded as low as $15.43; lowest intraday level since Aug. 5, 2022, when it hit $15.20
--Down 5.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 7.4%
All data as of 2:53:05 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1513ET