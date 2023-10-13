By Adriano Marchese

Barrick Gold can restart operations at its site in Papua New Guinea after receiving a special mining lease from the governor general.

The Canadian mining major said Friday that Governor General Bob Dabae granted a special mining lease to New Porgera joint venture which has cleared the way to restart production at the gold mine.

Papua New Guinea stakeholders own 51% of New Porgera with Barrick Niugini, which will operate the mine, holds 49%.

The mine has been on care and maintenance for three years.

The company said that the next step will be for the JV to meet the mine property's landowners in the coming week to settle compensation agreements.

Chief Executive Mark Bristow said subject to agreement on compensation, the mine was positioned to restart before the end of this year. The company was accelerating its recruitment initiatives to fill its workforce it will need when the mine starts ramping up operations as soon as the compensation agreements are in place.

