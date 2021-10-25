Barrick Gold : Nevada Gold Mines' Community Development Drive Earns Awards

Elko, Nevada - Nevada Gold Mines' (NGM) ongoing efforts to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the communities surrounding its operations have earned the company two awards from Nevada's leading business publications.

These are the "Philanthropic Business of the Year" accolade by the Vegas Inc.'s Angel Awards and the "Others First Philanthropy and Giving" award by the Nevada Business Magazine. Both awards recognized the sustainable, long-term social and economic benefits NGM delivers to the state of Nevada.

NGM's Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said the awards were a tribute to the company's vision of creating long-term value for all of Nevada. "For us, corporate social responsibility and the profitability of our business go hand-in-hand and we are grateful that our efforts have been recognized," he says.

According to Walker, a key community focus for NGM is to invest in Nevada's youth through educational initiatives and career development. To this effect, it has supported a range of programs from bringing reliable high-speed internet services to Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille, providing Chromebooks for long-distance learning, and investing in teacher training and leadership initiatives, to promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and its inclusion of women and communities of color.

It has partnered with the College of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District to offer high school students the opportunity to earn a certificate in Diesel Technology or Industrial Maintenance. NGM has invested $110,000 in the initiative which covers student registration, fees, personal protective equipment, textbooks, and transport costs.

Additionally, NGM has joined up with Great Basin College to support several trade programs. The Maintenance Training Cooperative program provides young people with the opportunity of a trade career in diesel, welding, electrical systems, instrumentation, or industrial millwright at a cost to NGM of $5,000 per scholarship and the Commercial Driver License program, which funds a six-week training course to qualify for a Class "A" driving license.

NGM has allocated a further $300,000 to assist the college with their new Welding Lab expansion, which will allow many more graduates to complete the program, providing more skilled workers to support the growing needs of the area.

Walker says NGM has established itself as a valued partner to the State of Nevada and its local stakeholders and is committed to raising the standard and capacity of its host communities. "Our story is about creating opportunity and sustaining the benefits of mining in partnership with our fellow Nevadans, and we remain committed to uplifting the silver state and securing its golden future."

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

