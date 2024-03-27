Marathon, Ontario-The North of Superior Healthcare Group (NOSH) and Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) are pleased to announce a significant milestone in the Families Closer to Home Campaign. Barrick has generously donated $1 million towards the campaign, propelling the fundraising efforts over halfway to its $2 million goal.

The Families Closer to Home Campaign, initiated by NOSH, aims to address the pressing need for enhanced long-term care facilities in the Marathon, ON area. With the strain on the province's long-term care system, local residents have faced challenges including relocation away from home, long waitlists, and reliance on alternate care beds. The $2 million fundraising campaign is a crucial step towards supporting the construction of the $14.2 million Marathon Long-Term Care project.

In recognition of Barrick's substantial contribution, NOSH has awarded naming rights of the Marathon Long-Term Care facility. Henceforth, the facility will be known as "Barrick Care." This naming honors Barrick's commitment in creating long-term value and its contribution to the social and economic developments of their host communities. The Marathon Long-Term Care project is a vital initiative that will alleviate occupancy challenges and enable families to access essential healthcare services within their community.

"We are immensely grateful to Barrick for their generous contribution to the Families Closer to Home Campaign," stated Adam Brown, CEO of NOSH. "Their support brings us closer to our goal of providing accessible, high-quality long-term care for residents of Marathon, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg and surrounding communities. The naming of Barrick Care reflects our shared commitment to the health and well-being of all of our communities."

"At Barrick, we recognize the importance of supporting local communities where we operate," said Tonia Oldford, Human Resources and Community Relations Manager. "We are proud to partner with NOSH in this endeavor and contribute towards improving healthcare infrastructure in Marathon. The establishment of Barrick Care underscores our commitment to community health initiatives, providing equitable access to healthcare for employees, their families, and community members."

The collaboration between NOSH and Barrick emphasizes the power of community partnerships. Together, they are working towards a shared vision of creating Healthy Communities.

